Orlando beats Nashville in lone MLS game played Wednesday

Rookie Daryl Dike scored two goals in the second half and Orlando City SC beat Nashville SC 3-1 in the only game played in Major League Soccer on Wednesday night.

It was the first of six games scheduled, but the last five were postponed when the MLS players boycotted in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night.

Dike, who was selected No. 5 overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, gave Orlando a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute. Mauricio Pereyra led a two-on-one breakaway and found Dike near the penalty spot for a simple finish. Dike sealed it in the 71st by sending a rebound into the back of the net for his third goal in two games.

Dave Romney opened the scoring in the 15th for Nashville (1-4-1) by heading home Hany Mukhtar’s free kick. Orlando (3-2-2) tied it six minutes later on another header, with Chris Mueller sending in João Moutinho’s cross for his team-leading fifth goal of the season.