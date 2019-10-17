Miami Dolphins heading toward wrong end of history

article

Forty-seven years since the Miami Dolphins had the only undefeated season in NFL history, the team is heading toward an ignominious record.

The Dolphins are 0-5 and on pace to score only 134 points, which would be the fewest by any team in a 16-game season in the 100-year history of the NFL. The 1992 Seattle Seahawks scored 140 and were 2-14.

The 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns are the only teams to finish 0-16. The Dolphins have six games remaining against teams that are currently 2-4 or worse.

The offense is getting a boost, however, because veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was named the starting quarterback on Wednesday. Fitzpatrick, who started the first two games, replaced Josh Rosen last week and nearly led the Dolphins to a win over Washington.

The 1972 Dolphins were 19-0. The Patriots (6-0) and 49ers (5-0) are the remaining undefeated teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.