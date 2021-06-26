Lions rally to defeat Inter Miami CF 2-1

article

Orlando City SC (6-1-3, 21 points) rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat intrastate foe Inter Miami CF (2-6-2, 8 points), 2-1, at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday night.

With the win, the Lions secured their third win in a span of seven days, a feat accomplished for the first-time in Club history, while the victory marked the first time in the series the visiting team took all three points.



Chris Mueller and Nani tallied for Orlando, the first of the season for the former, while the latter scored his sixth of 2021. Nani also recorded the assist on Mueller’s goal, his third assist over the team’s last two matches.



Goalkeeper Brandon Austin earned the nod again between the pipes, picking up his third-straight win to open his MLS career. The Tottenham loanee made a total of two saves on the night, including a big stop just three minutes in to keep Lewis Morgan off the board.

