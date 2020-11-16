Expand / Collapse search

Lightning announce layoffs months after winning the Stanley Cup

Sports
Associated Press
TAMPA (AP) - Just months after winning the Stanley Cup, officials with the Tampa Bay Lightning say they're eliminating 30 positions in a sign that even winning a championship doesn't spare a team from the effects of the coronavirus.

Team officials said Monday that the positions were across the company and effective immediately.

The layoffs represent less than 10% of the team's workforce. Because the National Hockey League's postseason was played in bubbles in Canada, the team didn't earn any revenue from the playoffs.

Team officials say the Lightning lost money last season and is expected to do so again during the upcoming season.