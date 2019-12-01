Knox has 146 yards, scores in OT, Marshall tops FIU 30-27

article

Brenden Knox scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to cap a 146-yard day and Marshall edged Florida International 30-27 on Saturday.

Knox ripped a 24-yard run up the middle on the previous play, his 32nd carry, to set up his winner.

The Panthers had taken the lead on a 35-yard field goal by Jose Borregales on the opening possession of overtime. His 41-yarder with 21 seconds left, which capped a 12-play, 48-yard drive in the final two minutes, sent the game to overtime.

Marshall (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA), had a 17-7 lead entering the fourth quarter. Anthony Jones closed a 75-yard drive with a 9-yard TD run on the first play of the period. On the next snap, Alexy Jean-Baptiste recovered a fumble on the Marshall 22. The next play James Morgan dumped the ball over the middle to Tony Gaiter IV, who took it to the end zone for a 21-17 FIU lead.

Isaiah Green found Xavier Gaines wide open in the end zone for an 18-yard score that gave the Herd a 24-21 lead with 2:16 remaining.

Gaines had a rushing and receiving touchdown for the Thundering Herd, which would play for the Conference USA title if East Division leader Florida Atlantic falls to Southern Mississippi later in the day.

Morgan threw for 236 yards and Gaiter had nine catches for 107 for FIU (6-6, 3-5).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.