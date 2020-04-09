Is lack of spectator sports impacting mental health?

Mental Toughness expert and former Marine Eric Rittmeyer says that collectively, not having live sports right now is having a negative effect on people.

Rittmeyer says that a lot of people rely on being able to go home after a long day of work and use watching sports as their release.

Rittmeyer says that now is the time to rely on friends and family to help get through tough times mentally.

He says being in control of what you can control, your emotions, is the best way to get through being forced to stay at home during the coronavirus.