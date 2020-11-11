Huge weekend awaits for FOX Super 6 College Football Schedule

article

This is perhaps the most challenging week of the college football season. The SEC has been forced to the sidelines by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has called off two marquee games in LSU/Alabama and Texas A&M/Tennessee. A few PAC-12 games are also in danger of being canceled because of the virus as well.

Here’s the schedule of games taking place in the contest, including five on the FOX family of networks:

12p ET – TCU/West Virginia (FOX); Penn State at Nebraska (FS1); Miami at Virginia Tech

3:30 ET – USC at Arizona (FOX); Ohio State at Maryland (BTN)

7 ET – Oregon at Washington State (FOX)

TCU Horned Frogs at West Virginia Mountaineers

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 14

TV: FOX

Where: Mountaineer Field, Morgantown WV

Ranking/Record: TCU (3-3), West Virginia (4-3)

The Horned Frogs have won two straight and looked great last Saturday at home in a 34-18 win over Texas Tech. Since slumping offensively in losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma, TCU has posted 33.5 points in the last two games and really pushed the offense forward thanks to Max Duggan’s three touchdown runs from the quarterback spot. Meanwhile, West Virginia slumped offensively in a 17-13 loss at Texas. The Mountaineers rushed for 43 yards on 26 attempts- just 1.7 yards per rush and 110 yards below their season average. With Oklahoma and Iowa State up ahead, this feels like a must win for West Virginia.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Nebraska Cornhuskers

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 14

TV: FS1

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Ranking/Record: Penn State (0-3), Nebraska (0-2)

Two struggling teams match up in the Midwest. Penn State’s 35-19 loss to Maryland at home last Saturday may have been the lowest point of James Franklin’s tenure in State College. The Penn State defense has been gashed for 30+ points in all three losses, perhaps due to the turnovers that keep giving opponents good field position. Meanwhile, Nebraska’s problem in the first two weeks has been offense as the Cornhuskers have only averaged 15 points a game in losses to Ohio State and Northwestern. It is the Huskers first home game this year.

Miami Hurricanes at Virginia Tech Hokies

When: 12 noon ET, Saturday, Nov. 14

TV: ESPN2

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA.

Record/Ranking: No. 9 Miami (6-1), Virginia Tech (4-3)

A clash of old rivals from their Big East days clash in Blacksburg in a suddenly very competitive ACC. The Hurricanes’ only loss was to then No. 1 Clemson at home. Since that time, they have won three straight, including a 44-41 victory at NC State last week. D’Eriq King had a monster night, throwing for 430 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 105 more. Meanwhile, the Hokies lost in the last seconds to Liberty last weekend at home to take some luster on this one. Hender Hooker threw for three touchdowns and rushed for 156 yards and another score.

USC Trojans at Arizona Wildcats

When: 3:30 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 14

TV: FOX

Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Ranking/Record: No. 20 USC (1-0), Arizona (0-0)

The Trojans were able to come from behind to pluck a 28-27 win over Arizona State last Saturday. Kedon Slovis passed for 381 yards and two scores for the Trojans, who also recovered an onside kick. This is Arizona Wildcats’ debut after last weekend’s game at Utah was canceled because of COVID concerns. Kevin Sumlin has to have his team ready to go with a short road ahead and no possibility of make-up games down the road.

Oregon Ducks at Washington State Cougars

When: 7 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 14

TV: FOX

Where: Martin Stadium, Pullman Wash.

Record/Ranking: No. 11 Oregon (1-0), Washington State (1-0)

Of all the PAC-12 teams that have dreams of making the College Football Playoff, Oregon may have the best path to the tournament after their impressive 35-14 win over Stanford last week in Eugene, Ore. CJ Verdell had 20 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown while Tyler Shough was a solid 17-26 with 227 yards and a touchdown pass. The biggest name for the Cougars is running back Deon McIntosh, who rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown last week in the 38-28 win over Oregon State.

Ohio State Buckeyes at Maryland Terrapins

When: 3:30 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 14

TV: BTN

Where: Capital One Field, College Park, Md.

Record/Ranking: No. 3 Ohio State (3-0), Maryland (2-1)

This is a game that got a whole lot more interesting after Maryland went to Happy Valley last week and put a 35-19 thumping on Penn State. The Terrapins have come a long way from a 43-3 beatdown at Northwestern to open the season, Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 282 and three touchdowns last week for Maryland and has gotten more comfortable in the quarterback spot. Still, all eyes will be on potential Heisman candidate Justin Fields, who has thrown for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in three games for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are putting up 511.3 yards of offense per game so far. Maryland is allowing 474. That’s not a good combination.

