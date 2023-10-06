Horizon High School Hawks Football team has the ultimate teammate

Nathan Freid may not get to suit up on Friday nights for the Horizon High School Hawks football team.

But he’s still considered the ultimate teammate.

"To be part of it helps them, be their manager to give them water, all that stuff," Freid said.

Freid is the team manager. He’s also living with Down Syndrome.

This week Freid’s teammates nominated him for the school’s ‘student of the week’.

"He’s just a light-hearted, fun-spirited person to be around. He helps around the team, around practice. He comes to team meals...he’s just always helping,’ junior Andrew Harris said.

"We have a great school. So if you’re a student of the week here that means you’re pretty impressive," Horizon head football coach Dennis Thomas said.

This is Freid’s second year as a manager of the football team.

He stays busy at practices and games, roaming the sidelines, filling water bottles and doing his part to aid in the team’s success.

"I’m included by helping people out and being on the team with the coaches and being part of the whole team," Freid said.

Freid is living out his football dreams one day at a day.