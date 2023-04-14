Gerald McCoy announces retirement, ending 13-year NFL career

Gerald McCoy, who was picked third overall in the 2010 NFL Draft to play defensive tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has officially announced his retirement with two words: "THANK YOU."

In a video posted on Twitter, he paid homage to the many people, teams, and moments that made his football career among the most storied in the game.

Gerald McCoy reacts after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-21 at Raymond James Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Expand

Starting with the moment he was selected as the third-overall pic in the NFL draft, McCoy highlighted his time at Oklahoma University and in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - "NFLPA Veterans vs. NFLPA Rookies and Wanda Sykes vs. Nia Vardalos" - The celebrity teams competing to win cash for their charities feature the NFLPA Veterans led by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy and the NFLPA Rookies Expand

On the Call & Waiting for the Call: Kevin Burkhardt & Gerald McCoy

The Buccaneers congratulated McCoy on its website, noting his 9-season career as a Buccaneer, from 2010-2019, during which time he earned six Pro Bowl invites.

McCoy also received multiple consecutive all-star game selections while in Tampa.

McCoy was a first-team Associated Press All-Pro selection in 2013, and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and 2016.