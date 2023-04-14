Expand / Collapse search

Gerald McCoy announces retirement, ending 13-year NFL career

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 10:58AM
Sports
FOX 13 News

On the Call & Waiting for the Call: Kevin Burkhardt & Gerald McCoy

On a recent episode of the No Off Days Podcast, Scott & Chris caught up with Buccaneer great Gerald McCoy to find out if he’s coming back. (Guess we know the answer, now.)

TAMPA, Fla. - Gerald McCoy, who was picked third overall in the 2010 NFL Draft to play defensive tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has officially announced his retirement with two words: "THANK YOU." 

In a video posted on Twitter, he paid homage to the many people, teams, and moments that made his football career among the most storied in the game. 

GettyImages-1039812488.jpg

Gerald McCoy reacts after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-21 at Raymond James Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Expand

Starting with the moment he was selected as the third-overall pic in the NFL draft, McCoy highlighted his time at Oklahoma University and in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

GettyImages-1024622310.jpg

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - "NFLPA Veterans vs. NFLPA Rookies and Wanda Sykes vs. Nia Vardalos" - The celebrity teams competing to win cash for their charities feature the NFLPA Veterans led by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy and the NFLPA Rookies

Expand

On the Call & Waiting for the Call: Kevin Burkhardt & Gerald McCoy 

The Buccaneers congratulated McCoy on its website, noting his 9-season career as a Buccaneer, from 2010-2019, during which time he earned six Pro Bowl invites.

McCoy also received multiple consecutive all-star game selections while in Tampa. 

McCoy was a first-team Associated Press All-Pro selection in 2013, and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and 2016.

GettyImages-877064582-copy.jpg

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)