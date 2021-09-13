FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Three scores and highlights

Week three of the high school football season featured Liberty at Gateway. Gateway fended off a comeback attempt by Liberty to win 13-8. Scores from around the state are listed below:

Andrew Jackson 16, Fletcher 9

Apopka 28, Dr. Phillips 14

Archbishop Carroll 35, Palmer Trinity 28

Archbishop McCarthy 44, Coral Springs Charter 7

Armwood 22, Gaither 19

Atlantic Coast 39, Sandalwood 21

Auburndale 34, Kathleen 26

Aucilla Christian 32, St. Francis 6

Avant Garde 45, Boca Raton Christian 6

Baker 49, Rocky Bayou Christian 13

Baker County 26, Ponte Vedra 7

Baldwin 18, Westside 14

Barron Collier 47, Island Coast 0

Bartow 20, Sebring 13

Bayside 54, Melbourne Central Catholic 0

Benjamin 17, Cardinal Newman 7

Berkeley Prep 36, Robinson 0

Bishop Kenny 60, Stanton College Prep 0

Bishop Snyder 43, Bronson 20

Blake 19, Leto 7

Blountstown 18, Marianna 0

Bolles School 32, St. Augustine 27

Bonita Springs 17, Cape Coral 14

Braden River 48, Lakewood Ranch 16

Bradenton Christian 49, Evangelical Christian 23

Bradford 24, Clay 13

Branford 40, Bell 0

Buchholz 42, Eastside 7

Cairo, Ga. 21, Escambia 7

Calvary Christian-Clearwater 29, Carrollwood Day 13

Cardinal Gibbons 37, Stranahan 8

Cardinal Mooney 32, North Port 8

Celebration 48, Lake Region 8

Central Florida Christian 51, Trinity Prep 3

Chamberlain 14, Jefferson 13

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 33, Christopher Columbus Catholic 17

Champagnat Catholic 33, Monsignor Pace 21

Chiefland 32, West Oaks 26

Chipley 26, Bozeman School 20

Choctawhatchee 31, Chiles 7

Christ's Church 21, Bell Creek Academy 7

Clearwater Academy 44, DeLand 7

Clearwater Central Catholic 38, Tampa Catholic 21

Colonial 21, Horizon 13

Columbia 27, Oakleaf 23

Cooper City 39, Everglades 20

Creekside 26, Fleming Island 0

Crescent City 27, Interlachen 21

Crestview 62, Ambassadors Christian 0

Crystal River 17, Belleview 14

Cypress Bay 15, McArthur 13

Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 49, Sunlake 48

Deltona 27, Matanzas 6

Dillard 15, Miramar 7

Dixie County 49, Williston 10

Doral Academy Charter 37, Miami 0

Dunbar 54, Riverdale 14

Durant 36, Brandon 0

Dwyer 7, Palm Beach Gardens 0

Eagle's View 40, Cedar Creek Christian 24

East Bay 22, Riverview 0

East Lake 35, Tarpon Springs 0

Edgewater 52, Jones 49, 4OT

Episcopal 13, Englewood 10

Estero 42, DeSoto County 39

Faith Christian 41, Southwest Florida Christian 28

Flagler Palm Coast 42, Port Orange Atlantic 0

Fort Meade 41, Bishop McLaughlin 6

Fort Myers 28, Cypress Lake 3

Fort White 27, Hamilton County 13

Freeport 47, Holmes County 34

Gainesville 7, Ocala Trinity Catholic 3

Gateway 13, Liberty 8

George Jenkins 27, Lake Weir 13

Gulf Breeze 50, Northview 33

Gulf Coast 38, Golden Gate 0

Gulliver Prep 39, TRU Prep 38

Hagerty 28, Winter Springs 6

Hardee 27, Haines City 0

Hernando 35, Pasco 0

Hialeah 36, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 6

Hilliard 41, Paxon 20

IMG Academy White 45, Bishop Verot 8

IMG Academy-Blue 52, Miami Northwestern 21

Immaculata-La Salle 47, Immokalee 6

Jesuit 32, Bloomingdale 14

Jupiter 50, Santaluces 16

Keystone Heights 44, Tocoi Creek 8

King's Academy 20, St. Andrew's 0

Kissimmee Osceola 69, Tohopekaliga 0

Lafayette 26, Trenton 14

Lake Gibson 27, Winter Haven 14

Lake Mary 38, Lake Brantley 6

Lake Minneola 63, East Ridge 0

Lake Placid 54, Cocoa Beach 0

Lakeland 41, Lake Wales 14

Lakeland Christian 45, Cambridge Christian 13

Lakeside Christian 37, Vero Beach Master's Academy 0

Lakewood 22, Gibbs 6

Lecanto 40, Citrus 24

Leesburg 42, Mount Dora 18

Legacy Charter 43, Cornerstone Charter 0

Lehigh 43, East Lee County 6

Lely 14, Palmetto Ridge 3

Lemon Bay 43, Bayshore 0

Liberty County 35, Cottondale 6

Lighthouse Christian 50, Keswick Christian 12

Lincoln 37, Bartram Trail 31

Madison County 28, University Christian 14

Mandarin 34, First Coast 7

Mater Academy Charter 36, Varela 12

Merritt Island 34, Astronaut 0

Miami Beach 21, Hialeah Gardens 0

Miami Central 51, Miami Washington 7

Miami Killian 35, Miami Palmetto 21

Miami Southridge 26, John I. Leonard 7

Middleburg 32, Santa Fe 30, OT

Milton 18, Navarre 13

Monarch 48, Hallandale 7

Mosley 42, Arnold 14

Mount Dora Christian 33, Orangewood Christian 26

Munroe Day 36, North Bay Haven 0

Nature Coast Tech 17, Springstead 0

Nease 49, Orange Park 6

New Smyrna Beach 29, Father Lopez Catholic 0

Newsome 22, George Steinbrenner 7

Niceville 45, Ft. Walton Beach 8

North Broward 36, Hollywood Hills 7

North Florida Christian 28, Jefferson County 12

North Fort Myers 50, Mariner 7

North Marion 24, West Port 0

North Miami 8, Miami Krop 0

Northside Christian 48, Oviedo Master's Academy 13

Nova 30, Taravella 7

Oak Hall 30, Seven Rivers Christian 23

Oak Ridge 37, Orlando University 31

Oasis Christian 16, St. John Lutheran 8

Ocala Christian Academy 54, Real Life Christian 6

Ocala Vanguard 13, Dunnellon 6

Ocoee 34, Olympia 13

Old Plank Christian 18, Calvary Chapel 12

Oviedo 39, Lake Howell 0

Pace 38, Pensacola 13

Pahokee 28, Palm Beach Lakes 7

Palatka 27, Weeki Wachee 7

Palm Bay 20, Harmony 16

Palm Harbor University 35, Hollins 8

Parrish Community 18, Anclote 12

Pensacola Catholic 29, St. Stanislaus, Miss. 14

Pine Ridge 50, Palm Beach Christian Prep 6

Pinellas Park 40, Seminole Osceola 0

Plant 39, Middleton 0

Port Charlotte 17, Southeast 7

Providence 7, Fernandina Beach 3

Ransom Everglades 27, Westminster Christian 24

Rickards 43, Gadsden County 36

Ridge Community 26, Victory Christian 20

Ridgeview 17, Menendez 14

River Ridge 42, King 15

Riverside 34, Ribault 8

Rockledge 35, Eau Gallie 0

Rutherford 13, Wewahitchka 12

Sanford Seminole 62, Lyman 0

Sarasota 64, Booker 0

Sarasota Riverview 22, Palmetto 19

Satellite 13, Melbourne 7

Sebastian River 20, St. Cloud 2

Seminole 45, Dunedin 27

Seminole Ridge 41, Royal Palm Beach 0

Sickles 47, Alonso 17

Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 18, Westminster Academy 6

South Plantation 14, Oakland Park Northeast 0

South Sumter 44, Eustis 14

Spruce Creek 10, Mainland 9

St. John Neumann 34, Gateway 6

St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 53, Maclay 31

St. Thomas Aquinas 24, Plantation American Heritage 16

Strawberry Crest 7, Spoto 0

Sumner 61, Orlando Freedom 0

Sumner 61, Tampa Freedom 0

TDH 22, Young Kids In Motion 6

Tampa Bay Tech 14, Hillsborough 7

Tavares 48, Brooksville Central 0

Tenoroc 35, Davenport 34, OT

Terry Parker 57, Wolfson 8

Thomas County Central, Ga. 20, Godby 12

Timber Creek 35, East River 7

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 55, Zarephath 8

True North 42, Everglades Preparatory Academy 0

Umatilla 21, Discovery 20

Union County 10, American Collegiate 6

Venice 21, Cocoa 20

Wakulla 36, Newberry 17

West Florida 44, Tate 0

West Orange 49, Wekiva 3

Western 24, Fort Lauderdale 14

Wharton 55, Lennard 14

Wildwood 61, Halifax Academy 0

Windermere 21, Cypress Creek-Orlando 11

Winter Park 26, Boone 21

Wiregrass Ranch 21, Mitchell 6

Yulee 24, West Nassau County 20

Zephyrhills 42, Fivay 0

Zephyrhills Christian 47, Kennedy Catholic, N.Y. 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Douglas vs. West Broward, ppd.

Foundation Academy vs. Seffner Christian, ccd.

Glades Day vs. Jupiter Christian, ppd.

Hope Christian vs. Eastland Christian School, ppd.

Indian Rocks vs. Holy Trinity Episcopal, ppd. to Sep 11th.

Okeechobee vs. Frostproof, ppd. to Sep 11th.

Santa Fe Catholic vs. First Academy-Leesburg, ccd.

Space Coast vs. Titusville, ppd.

St. Lucie Centennial vs. Martin County, ppd.

Treasure Coast vs. Surge Academy, ppd.

Treasure Coast vs. Winter Haven, ccd.

Union County vs. Harvest Community School, ccd.

Viera vs. Vero Beach, ppd.

