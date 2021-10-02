FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Six scores and highlights
LAKE MARY, Fla. - There were a lot of exciting games for week six of the high school football season. Apopka would try to bounce back from a loss the previous week. The Blue Darters defeated Evans, 20-6. Scores from around the state are listed below:
PREP FOOTBALL
American 14, Hialeah Gardens 0
Apopka 20, Evans 6
Auburndale 47, Gateway 7
Aucilla Christian 25, Franklin County 6
Autauga Academy, Ala. 21, Munroe Day 12
Baker 9, Lighthouse Christian 0
Baker County 35, Bishop Kenny 14
Bartow 37, Kathleen 0
Belen Jesuit 13, South Miami 0
Belleview 41, Springstead 21
Benjamin 28, Delray American Heritage 22
Berkeley Prep 38, Tampa Catholic 0
Bishop Moore 21, South Sumter 14
Bloomingdale 29, East Bay 7
Boca Ciega 63, St. Petersburg 21
Boca Raton Community 40, Douglas 3
Bolles School 35, Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 0
Boone 29, Lake Nona 23
Bozeman School 47, Vernon 6
Braddock def. Miami Coral Park, forfeit
Braden River 44, Brandon 0
Bradford 14, American Collegiate 12
Buchholz 49, Leon 3
Cambridge Christian 42, Seffner Christian 41, 3OT
Cardinal Mooney 27, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 21
Carol City 20, Glades Central 18
Carrollwood Day 40, Victory Christian 0
Central Florida Christian 49, St. Edward’s 7
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 26, Sanford Seminole 23
Charlotte 31, North Fort Myers 18
Chiefland 42, Trenton 0
Chiles 45, Ocala Forest 14
Christ’s Church 28, Bishop Snyder 14
Christopher Columbus Catholic 34, Monsignor Pace 14
Clay 32, Palatka 26
Clearwater 46, Gibbs 28
Clearwater Academy 42, Manatee 7
Clewiston 38, Avon Park 7
Coconut Creek 28, Blanche Ely 0
Columbia 27, Westside 9
Community School of Naples 41, Oasis 0
Coral Glades 38, Taravella 6
Countryside 42, Orlando Freedom 10
Countryside 42, Tampa Freedom 10
Creekside 20, Mandarin 16
Crystal River 50, Lake Weir 0
Cypress Lake 22, Bonita Springs 14
Dillard 62, Nova 0
Donahue Academy 66, Foundation Christian 0
Doral Academy Charter 53, Hialeah 12
Dunnellon 28, Madison County 26
Durant 45, Riverview 13
Dwyer 40, Sebastian River 0
Eagle’s View 38, Trinity Christian-Deltona 0
East Lake 23, Palm Harbor University 7
Ed White 44, Paxon 0
Edgewater 44, Winter Haven 14
Episcopal 20, Baldwin 14
Escambia Academy, Ala. 22, Chipley 6
Eustis 49, Lake Buena Vista 0
Everglades Preparatory Academy 6, Palm Glades Prep 0
Faith Christian 43, Bell Creek Academy 6
Father Lopez Catholic 49, Wolfson 8
First Academy-Orlando 74, Halifax Academy 6
First Baptist 40, Palmetto Ridge 7
Flanagan 14, West Broward 6
Fleming Island 20, Ponte Vedra 6
Fletcher 21, Atlantic Coast 19
Florida 28, Wakulla 24
Foundation Academy 52, Poinciana 0
Frostproof 56, Discovery 7
Gainesville Christian 44, First Coast Christian 34
Gateway Charter 20, Legacy Charter 13
George Steinbrenner 29, Alonso 0
Glades Day 78, Moore Haven 0
Golden Gate 21, East Lee County 20
Goleman 24, Westland Hialeah 12
Gulf 26, Anclote 24
Gulf Coast 31, North Port 17
Gulliver Prep 52, Champagnat Catholic 27
Haines City 54, Parrish Community 7
Harvest Community School 32, Cedar Creek Christian 16
Hawthorne 32, Suwannee 16
Heritage 41, Space Coast 8
Hillsborough 28, Jefferson 6
Hollins 13, Seminole 10
Holmes County 21, Blountstown 20
Homestead 35, Miami Southridge 16
Hudson 54, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 22
IMG Academy Blue 26, Windermere Prep 0
Ida S. Baker 48, Cape Coral 13
Interlachen 27, Bell 6
Jefferson County 41, FAMU 0
Jones 46, South Lake 6
Jupiter Christian 45, Inlet Grove 28
Keswick Christian def. Boca Raton Christian, forfeit
Key West 48, Gateway 13
Keystone Heights 30, Fort White 14
King 49, Blake 14
King’s Academy 49, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 14
Kissimmee Osceola 69, Windermere 0
Lafayette 27, Branford 12
Lake Brantley 21, West Port 14
Lake Gibson 44, George Jenkins 6
Lake Highland 56, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal 7
Lake Mary 44, DeLand 20
Lake Mary Prep 14, Real Life Christian 6
Lake Minneola 23, New Smyrna Beach 6
Lake Placid 31, Evangelical Christian 17
Lake Wales 43, Eau Gallie 27
Lakeland Christian 35, Fort Meade 9
Lakeside Christian 44, St. Petersburg Canterbury 20
Lakewood 32, Largo 29
Land O’Lakes 63, Bayshore 7
Lecanto 47, Fivay 12
Lee County, Ga. 68, North Miami Beach 49
Lehigh 42, Riverdale 6
Liberty 42, Davenport 0
Liberty County 40, Northside Methodist, Ala. 21
Lincoln 14, Gadsden County 10
Mainland 35, Seabreeze 22
Mariner 21, Island Coast 17
Mater Academy Charter 22, Miami Beach 21
Melbourne 38, East River 12
Merritt Island 42, Titusville 7
Merritt Island Christian 50, Calvary Chapel 0
Miami Central 24, Miami Northwestern 21
Miami Ferguson 21, Varela 7
Miami Intl 22, Northside Christian 21
Miami Killian 23, Miami Washington 14
Miami Krop 28, Miami Springs 6
Middleburg 40, Matanzas 7
Middleton 15, Robinson 12
Miramar 27, North Miami 0
Mitchell 17, Gaither 14, OT
Mosley 41, Choctawhatchee 14
Mount Dora 40, Horizon 33
Mulberry 21, Lake Region 0
Naples 61, Barron Collier 0
Nease 35, First Coast 14
Newsome 35, Plant 14
Niceville 42, Crestview 21
North Florida Christian 20, Maclay 16
North Florida Educational Instutitute 20, Hamilton County 19
Northview 54, Jay 7
Oakleaf 28, Sandalwood 27
Ocala Christian Academy 62, Oasis Christian 8
Ocala Trinity Catholic 23, Wildwood 8
Ocala Vanguard def. Pasco, forfeit
Old Plank Christian 53, St. Johns Country Day 7
Olympia 42, Celebration 22
Orangewood Christian 42, Trinity Prep 0
Orlando Christian 63, Melbourne Central Catholic 14
Oviedo 26, Flagler Palm Coast 14
P.K. Yonge 30, Santa Fe 14
Pace 37, Tate 0
Pahokee 41, Okeechobee 7
Palm Beach Central 43, Jupiter 21
Palm Beach Christian Prep 26, Cocoa Beach 12
Palm Beach Gardens 35, Palm Beach Lakes 14
Palmetto 48, Lennard 13
Park Vista Community 56, Santaluces 0
Pensacola 35, Arnold 21
Pensacola Catholic 10, Mobile Christian, Ala. 8
Pensacola Washington 25, Milton 22
Plant City 29, Chamberlain 16
Plantation 40, Hollywood Hills 0
Plantation American Heritage 23, Cardinal Gibbons 20
Port Charlotte 48, Booker 0
Port St. Lucie 20, Astronaut 13
Raines 13, Terry Parker 9
Rickards 47, Ft. Walton Beach 14
River Ridge 42, Sunlake 7
Riverside 42, Englewood 18
Riverside Christian 28, Duval Charter 19
Rockledge 41, Palm Bay 19
Santa Fe Catholic 48, Berean Christian 19
Sarasota Riverview 35, Sarasota 0
Satellite 42, Bayside 6
Sebring 37, Hardee 0
Seminole Osceola 47, Brooksville Central 0
Seminole Ridge 34, Fort Pierce Westwood 0
Seven Rivers Christian 27, First Academy-Leesburg 11
Sickles 65, Leto 0
South Dade 49, Coral Reef Senior 0
South Fort Myers 33, Lely 7
South Walton 35, Marianna 28
Spruce Creek 51, Lyman 0
St. Andrew’s 51, Spanish River 0
St. Augustine 43, Ridgeview 6
St. John Lutheran 24, Eastland Christian School 20
St. Petersburg Northeast 13, Pinellas Park 12
St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Cooper City 0
Stranahan 20, Jensen Beach 6
Sumner 24, Southeast 20
Tampa Bay Tech 34, Armwood 26
Tarpon Springs 26, Dunedin 21
Tavares 35, St. Cloud 0
Tenoroc 20, Umatilla 12
The Villages 42, Hernando 15
Timber Creek 39, Colonial 0
Tocoi Creek 21, Providence 12
Tohopekaliga 14, Cypress Creek-Orlando 7
Treasure Coast 35, Fort Pierce Central 7
True North 24, Archbishop Carroll 19
Union County 46, A’kelynn’s Angels Christian 0
Venice 61, Lakewood Ranch 7
Vero Beach 40, St. Lucie Centennial 28
Vero Beach Master’s Academy 40, World of Knowledge 13
Viera 39, Harmony 31
Walton 14, Rutherford 0
Wekiva 53, Ridge Community 14
Wesley Chapel 13, Nature Coast Tech 7
West Florida 47, Godby 28
West Nassau County 44, Orange Park 43
West Oaks 36, Zarephath 16
West Orange 45, Dr. Phillips 7
Western 36, Cypress Bay 3
Westminster Academy 28, Somerset-Canyons 14
Wewahitchka 36, Freeport 28
Wharton 48, Spoto 0
Winter Park 41, Hagerty 28
Winter Springs 21, Lake Howell 0
Wiregrass Ranch 43, Strawberry Crest 7
Young Kids In Motion def. Jordan Christian, forfeit
Yulee 21, Ribault 14
Zephyrhills 48, Weeki Wachee 0
Zephyrhills Christian 47, St. Petersburg Catholic 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coral Springs vs. West Boca Raton Community, ccd.
Crescent City vs. Cornerstone Charter, ccd.
Leesburg vs. Citrus, ppd.
Pembroke Pines vs. North Broward, ccd.