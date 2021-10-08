FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Seven scores and highlights

The weather presented a few issues during week seven of the high school football season. A huge group of Thursday night games made for a unique mid-season Friday slate of games, including our featured game of the week as Deltona hosted DeLand. Scores from around the state are listed below:

PREP FOOTBALL



Andrew Jackson 16, Baldwin 15

Arnold 14, Rutherford 0

Atlantic Coast 29, Creekside 14

Auburndale 28, Winter Haven 20

Baker 35, Jay 6

Baker County 57, Ridgeview 6

Bartram Trail 26, Ponte Vedra 24

Belen Jesuit 37, Somerset Silver Palms 0

Bell 34, St. Francis 8

Belleview 51, Williston 6

Berkeley Prep 47, Tampa Freedom 7

Bishop Moore 47, Pine Ridge 12

Blountstown 72, North Florida Christian 33

Braden River 35, Lely 0

Cardinal Gibbons 56, Pine Crest 7

Cardinal Mooney 44, Bradenton Christian 14

Carrollwood Day 58, Seffner Christian 36

Celebration 33, Tohopekaliga 15

Champagnat Catholic 41, Barron Collier 23

Chiefland 57, Hamilton County 19

Christopher Columbus Catholic 49, Southwest Miami 7

Clewiston 31, Cypress Lake 14

Columbia 28, Riverside 26

Community School of Naples 41, Fort Myers Canterbury 3

Crestview 27, Andalusia, Ala. 21

Dade Christian 51, Cambridge Christian 7

Davenport 20, Poinciana 8

DeLand 29, Deltona 15

Delray American Heritage 41, Cypress Bay 21

Dunnellon 12, North Marion 9

Duval Charter 35, Vero Beach Master's Academy 6

Eagle's View 58, Halifax Academy 6

East Lee County 14, Mariner 13

Episcopal 35, Middleburg 32

First Academy-Leesburg 28, Bronson 20

First Academy-Orlando 42, Trinity Prep 7

First Baptist 47, True North 7

Fletcher 12, Ribault 7

Florida Christian 14, Westminster Christian 0

Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 42, Coral Springs 6

Fort Meade 56, Discovery 0

Foundation Academy 31, North Florida Educational Instutitute 0

Frostproof 13, DeSoto County 7

Gateway 42, Marco Island 7

George Steinbrenner 24, Gaither 14

Glades Day 21, Evangelical Christian 0

Gulf 32, Brooksville Central 0

Harmony 45, Liberty 6

Hernando 7, Springstead 3

Hillsborough 35, Chamberlain 6

Hollins 38, Sunlake 10

Hollywood Hills 21, Pembroke Pines 6

IMG Academy White 31, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 6

Jesuit 35, Clearwater Central Catholic 21

Keswick Christian 48, Indian Rocks 31

Keystone Heights 56, Crescent City 21

Lake Highland 70, Windermere Prep 0

Lake Minneola 40, Carol City 14

Lake Wales 55, Hardee 13

Lakeland 20, Apopka 17

Lakeland Christian 42, A'kelynn's Angels Christian 16

Lakewood 28, East Lake 6

Land O'Lakes 40, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 17

Lecanto 30, Crystal River 6

Lemon Bay 57, Booker 6

Maclay 31, Wewahitchka 30

Madison County 27, Suwannee 0

Mandarin 35, Ed White 20

Marianna 34, Bay 14

Matanzas 36, Lake Howell 0

Menendez 15, Terry Parker 14, 2OT

Merritt Island Christian 48, St. John Lutheran 0

Miami Krop 24, Miami Beach 7

Miami Washington 13, Glades Central 6

Milton 28, Pensacola 7

Miramar 43, Hallandale 6

Mitchell 51, Hudson 14

Monarch 23, Douglas 21

Mosley 30, Navarre 7

Mulberry 12, Lake Placid 0

Naples 39, Atlantic Community 10

Niceville 21, Miami Edison 14

North Bay Haven 34, Freeport 0

North Fort Myers 9, Island Coast 3

North Port 24, Bayshore 16

Ocala Forest 29, Leesburg 6

Ocala Trinity Catholic 49, Bishop Verot 26

Ocala Vanguard 26, Jefferson 0

Orangewood Christian 64, Asheville Christian, N.C. 20

Orlando Christian 15, Wildwood 6

P.K. Yonge 43, Tocoi Creek 7

Pace 44, Munroe Day 29

Palmer Trinity 42, Palm Glades Prep 6

Palmetto Ridge 43, Gulf Coast 31

Pensacola Washington 44, Tate 7

Pine Forest 34, Baker, Ala. 14

Plantation 42, Piper 19

Port Charlotte 20, Riverdale 15

Real Life Christian 21, Eastland Christian School 15

Rickards 21, Godby 16

Ridge Community 32, Haines City 30

River Ridge 28, Wesley Chapel 21

Riverside Christian 36, St. Petersburg Canterbury 8

Santa Fe Catholic 30, Bishop McLaughlin 22

Seabreeze 34, Father Lopez Catholic 0

Somerset-Canyons 20, Boca Raton Christian 10

South Broward 35, Everglades 0

South Sumter 39, Mount Dora 7

Southeast 15, Sarasota 9

Spoto 14, Robinson 7

St. Andrew's 49, North Broward 21

St. Augustine 28, Nease 21

St. John Neumann 41, Oasis 0

St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 56, Graceville 0

St. Petersburg Catholic 34, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 28

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, South Plantation 0

Strawberry Crest 27, Brandon 0

Sumner 31, Middleton 21

Tampa Bay Tech 21, Newsome 9

Treasure Coast 7, Pahokee 0

Trenton 47, Branford 28

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 27, Plantation American Heritage 14

Umatilla 42, Anclote 24

Union County 28, Dixie County 12

University Christian 41, Newberry 26

Valdosta, Ga. 48, Westside 6

Venice 41, Manatee 8

Wakulla 45, Jefferson County 0

Walton 35, Bozeman School 14

Western 23, Coconut Creek 0

Wharton 42, Plant 0

Wiregrass Ranch 40, Zephyrhills 7

Wolfson 44, Stanton College Prep 0



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Dunbar vs. South Fort Myers, ppd. to Oct 9th.

Fort Pierce Central vs. Fort Pierce Westwood, ppd. to Oct 11th.

Gateway Charter vs. Estero, ccd.

Immokalee vs. Moore Haven, ppd.

Marist, Ga. vs. Bolles School, ccd.

St. Cloud vs. Gateway, ppd.

Wellington vs. Santaluces, ppd.

