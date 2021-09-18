FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Four scores and highlights

Week four of the high school football season featured Palm Bay at Merritt Island. Merritt Island cruises 44-12. Scores from around the state are listed below:

All Saints 32, Donahue Academy 6

Archbishop Carroll 36, Marathon 7

Armwood 46, Strawberry Crest 0

Astronaut 21, Space Coast 7

Auburndale 20, Heritage 0

Baker 49, South Walton 48

Baker County 42, Paxon 7

Baldwin 21, West Nassau County 13

Bartow 41, Victory Christian 7

Bartram Trail 24, Mandarin 8

Bell Creek Academy 10, First Academy-Leesburg 0

Belleview 34, Lecanto 14

Berkeley Prep 56, Brandon 0

Bishop Kenny 36, Tocoi Creek 0

Bishop Snyder 32, Cedar Creek Christian 0

Bishop Verot 30, Port Charlotte 16

Bloomingdale 35, Lennard 21

Blountstown 55, Freeport 17

Boca Ciega 24, Hollins 6

Boca Raton Christian 63, Berean Christian 0

Boca Raton Community 63, West Boca Raton Community 0

Bolles School 49, Fernandina Beach 14

Boone 59, Orlando Freedom 21

Bozeman School 48, Cottondale 22

Braden River 38, Southeast 14

Bradenton Christian 49, Indian Rocks 7

Branford 32, Zarephath 24

Bronson 56, Halifax Academy 0

Calvary Christian-Clearwater 37, First Academy-Orlando 14

Camden County, Ga. 50, Oakleaf 6

Cardinal Gibbons 16, Buchholz 7

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 7, Buford, Ga. 0

Chiefland 14, Dixie County 7

Chiles 20, Madison County 14

Chipley 50, Vernon 0

Choctawhatchee 28, Ft. Walton Beach 6

Clay 34, Ridgeview 0

Clearwater 33, Gulf 6

Clearwater Central Catholic 42, St. Petersburg Catholic 0

Clewiston 38, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 23

Coconut Creek 27, Plantation 7

Columbia 41, Englewood 18

Countryside 36, River Ridge 28

Creekside 20, Sandalwood 16

Crescent City 47, Trenton 41

Cypress Bay 10, West Broward 7

Cypress Lake 14, Island Coast 6

Deerfield Beach 29, Douglas 2

Dillard 50, Cooper City 0

Dr. Phillips 49, Celebration 0

Dunnellon 34, Crystal River 0

Duval Charter 38, Old Plank Christian 0

Dwyer 16, Fort Pierce Westwood 14

East Bay 15, Alonso 14

Eau Gallie 35, Gateway 6

Ed White 40, Suwannee 24

Edgewater 63, East Ridge 0

Eustis 41, Horizon 8

First Baptist 48, Cardinal Mooney 25

Flanagan 46, Taravella 10

Fletcher 17, Fleming Island 14

Forest Hill 46, John I. Leonard 0

Fort Lauderdale 40, Olympic Heights 0

Fort White 28, Santa Fe 15

Frostproof 23, A'kelynn's Angels Christian 14

Gainesville 57, Matanzas 16

Gaither 28, Largo 28

George Steinbrenner 35, Sickles 14

Gibbs 20, Dunedin 6

Glades Central 45, Santaluces 6

Goleman 60, American 6

Gulf Breeze 28, Milton 21

Gulf Coast 37, Lakewood Ranch 10

Gulliver Prep 49, Benjamin 14

Haines City 46, Mulberry 6

Hardee 49, Avon Park 14

Hawthorne 48, Newberry 7

Hialeah Gardens 49, Mourning 0

Hollywood Hills 22, Oakland Park Northeast 6

Holmes County 34, Sneads 13

Holy Trinity Episcopal 27, Interlachen 16

Hope Christian 46, Calvary Chapel 0

Hudson 38, Weeki Wachee 6

IMG Academy White 28, Delray American Heritage 0

IMG Academy-Blue 62, Jones 3

Immaculata-La Salle 42, Everglades Preparatory Academy 6

Jefferson 49, King 19

Jesuit 28, Hillsborough 7

Jupiter 34, Palm Beach Lakes 28

Jupiter Christian 25, Gateway Charter 18

Kathleen 18, George Jenkins 0

Key West 55, St. Brendan 0

Keystone Heights 68, Umatilla 13

King's Academy 30, Glades Day 27

Kissimmee Osceola 40, Olympia 14

Lake Brantley 35, Evans 27

Lake Gibson 38, Lakeland 32

Lake Highland 21, Mount Dora Christian 20

Lake Nona 37, Cypress Creek-Orlando 0

Lake Placid 28, Discovery 6

Lakeland Christian 24, Foundation Academy 21

Lakeside Christian 54, Four Corners 8

Lakewood 34, Atlantic Community 28

Land O'Lakes 58, Brooksville Central 0

Leesburg 60, Lake Weir 0

Legacy Charter 51, Oasis 7

Liberty County 48, Franklin County 7

Mainland 35, Lake Minneola 6

Marianna 20, Rutherford 7

Martin County 24, Seminole Ridge 6

Melbourne 28, St. Cloud 6

Menendez 41, Eastside 7

Merritt Island 31, Palm Bay 6

Miami Killian 40, Miami Jackson 0

Miami Northwestern 42, Belen Jesuit 14

Miami Palmetto 44, Coral Reef Senior 0

Miami Washington 34, Coral Gables 0

Middleton 22, Blake 0

Mitchell 60, Leto 0

Monarch 26, Coral Springs 0

Mosley 42, Lincoln 14

Munroe Day 19, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 9

Naples 57, Golden Gate 0

Nature Coast Tech 29, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 23

Navarre 35, Tate 14

Nease 35, Atlantic Coast 14

New Smyrna Beach 21, South Lake 7

Newsome 17, Durant 7

Niceville 41, Pace 13

North Bay Haven 38, Graceville 0

North Florida Christian 27, Taylor County 26, OT

North Florida Educational Institute 48, Cocoa Beach 0

North Miami 20, McArthur 0

Northside Christian 50, Cambridge Christian 48

Ocala Christian Academy 70, Foundation Christian 0

Ocala Forest 15, West Port 12

Ocala Trinity Catholic 14, Carrollwood Day 0

Oviedo Master's Academy 39, Windermere Prep 7

Palm Beach Central 70, Royal Palm Beach 0

Palm Beach Gardens 30, Wellington 23, OT

Palmetto 27, Manatee 9

Palmetto Ridge 17, North Port 0

Park Vista Community 51, Lake Worth 0

Pembroke Pines 34, Immokalee 27, OT

Pensacola Washington 28, Escambia 24

Pine Forest 41, Pensacola 0

Pinellas Park 14, Seminole 6

Plant City 35, Riverview 0

Pompano Beach 21, Spanish River 13

Ponte Vedra 27, First Coast 7

Port Orange Atlantic 26, Pine Ridge 24

Port St. Joe 34, Wewahitchka 0

Port St. Lucie 53, Inlet Grove 6

Providence 37, Stanton College Prep 7

Raines 31, Andrew Jackson 14

Ransom Everglades 28, Palmer Trinity 6

Ribault 27, Westside 0

Ridge Community 36, Winter Haven 26

Riverside 41, Orange Park 9

Robinson 35, Tampa Freedom 0

Rockledge 31, Bayside 7

Rocky Bayou Christian 48, St. Francis 0

Sanford Seminole 27, Flagler Palm Coast 3

Sarasota Riverview 21, Sebring 14

Satellite 44, Titusville 6

Seabreeze 14, Deltona 7, OT

Seminole Osceola 48, Parrish Community 8

Seven Rivers Christian 34, Santa Fe Catholic 28

South Broward 24, Miramar 17

South Fort Myers 21, Barron Collier 10

Southwest Florida Christian 21, Keswick Christian 6

Springstead 24, Pasco 0

Spruce Creek 48, Lake Howell 0

St. Augustine 54, Middleburg 37

St. Edward's 13, Eagle's View 12

St. Petersburg Canterbury 26, Academy at the Lakes 0

St. Petersburg Northeast 50, St. Petersburg 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Monsignor Pace 6

Stranahan 54, Hallandale 6

Sumner 41, Spoto 12

Sunlake 35, Fivay 0

Sweet Water, Ala. 39, Jay 7

TRU Prep 32, Surge Academy 0

Tampa Catholic 42, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 10

Tavares 55, Lake Buena Vista 0

Taylor 23, Bell 20

Terry Parker 14, Yulee 13

The Villages 28, East Lake 25

Treasure Coast 26, Bishop Moore 7

Trinity Christian-Deltona 7, St. Joseph Academy 6

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 53, Clearwater Academy 50, OT

Union County 28, P.K. Yonge 13

University (Orange City) 41, Lyman 0

University Christian 27, Bradford 20

Venice 49, Sarasota 13

Vero Beach 40, North Marion 15

Wakulla 10, Godby 9

Walton 34, Maclay 6

West Florida 51, Arnold 0

West Oaks 40, Young Kids In Motion 0

West Orange 49, Windermere 0

Western 44, Coral Glades 0

Westland Hialeah 12, Miami Sunset 11

Westminster Christian 13, Coral Shores 7

Wharton 28, Wiregrass Ranch 17

Wildwood 20, South Sumter 9

Winter Park 42, Orlando University 8

Wolfson 14, Christ's Church 6

Zephyrhills 34, Wesley Chapel 9

Zephyrhills Christian 58, Palm Beach Christian Prep 0



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)



East Lee County vs. Lely, ppd. to Sep 18th.

East River vs. Viera, ppd. to Sep 18th.

Faith Christian vs. Oak Hall, ccd.

Fort Myers vs. Cape Coral, ppd. to Oct 8th.

Hagerty vs. Timber Creek, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Jensen Beach vs. Boynton Beach, ppd.

Karr, La. vs. Plantation American Heritage, ccd.

Lafayette vs. Hilliard, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Mariner vs. Estero, ppd. to Sep 20th.

North Fort Myers vs. Ida S. Baker, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Out-of-Door Academy vs. Fort Myers Canterbury, ppd.

Piper vs. Blanche Ely, ppd.

South Dade vs. Christopher Columbus Catholic, ccd.

