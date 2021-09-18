FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Four scores and highlights
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Week four of the high school football season featured Palm Bay at Merritt Island. Merritt Island cruises 44-12. Scores from around the state are listed below:
All Saints 32, Donahue Academy 6
Archbishop Carroll 36, Marathon 7
Armwood 46, Strawberry Crest 0
Astronaut 21, Space Coast 7
Auburndale 20, Heritage 0
Baker 49, South Walton 48
Baker County 42, Paxon 7
Baldwin 21, West Nassau County 13
Bartow 41, Victory Christian 7
Bartram Trail 24, Mandarin 8
Bell Creek Academy 10, First Academy-Leesburg 0
Belleview 34, Lecanto 14
Berkeley Prep 56, Brandon 0
Bishop Kenny 36, Tocoi Creek 0
Bishop Snyder 32, Cedar Creek Christian 0
Bishop Verot 30, Port Charlotte 16
Bloomingdale 35, Lennard 21
Blountstown 55, Freeport 17
Boca Ciega 24, Hollins 6
Boca Raton Christian 63, Berean Christian 0
Boca Raton Community 63, West Boca Raton Community 0
Bolles School 49, Fernandina Beach 14
Boone 59, Orlando Freedom 21
Bozeman School 48, Cottondale 22
Braden River 38, Southeast 14
Bradenton Christian 49, Indian Rocks 7
Branford 32, Zarephath 24
Bronson 56, Halifax Academy 0
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 37, First Academy-Orlando 14
Camden County, Ga. 50, Oakleaf 6
Cardinal Gibbons 16, Buchholz 7
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 7, Buford, Ga. 0
Chiefland 14, Dixie County 7
Chiles 20, Madison County 14
Chipley 50, Vernon 0
Choctawhatchee 28, Ft. Walton Beach 6
Clay 34, Ridgeview 0
Clearwater 33, Gulf 6
Clearwater Central Catholic 42, St. Petersburg Catholic 0
Clewiston 38, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 23
Coconut Creek 27, Plantation 7
Columbia 41, Englewood 18
Countryside 36, River Ridge 28
Creekside 20, Sandalwood 16
Crescent City 47, Trenton 41
Cypress Bay 10, West Broward 7
Cypress Lake 14, Island Coast 6
Deerfield Beach 29, Douglas 2
Dillard 50, Cooper City 0
Dr. Phillips 49, Celebration 0
Dunnellon 34, Crystal River 0
Duval Charter 38, Old Plank Christian 0
Dwyer 16, Fort Pierce Westwood 14
East Bay 15, Alonso 14
Eau Gallie 35, Gateway 6
Ed White 40, Suwannee 24
Edgewater 63, East Ridge 0
Eustis 41, Horizon 8
First Baptist 48, Cardinal Mooney 25
Flanagan 46, Taravella 10
Fletcher 17, Fleming Island 14
Forest Hill 46, John I. Leonard 0
Fort Lauderdale 40, Olympic Heights 0
Fort White 28, Santa Fe 15
Frostproof 23, A'kelynn's Angels Christian 14
Gainesville 57, Matanzas 16
Gaither 28, Largo 28
George Steinbrenner 35, Sickles 14
Gibbs 20, Dunedin 6
Glades Central 45, Santaluces 6
Goleman 60, American 6
Gulf Breeze 28, Milton 21
Gulf Coast 37, Lakewood Ranch 10
Gulliver Prep 49, Benjamin 14
Haines City 46, Mulberry 6
Hardee 49, Avon Park 14
Hawthorne 48, Newberry 7
Hialeah Gardens 49, Mourning 0
Hollywood Hills 22, Oakland Park Northeast 6
Holmes County 34, Sneads 13
Holy Trinity Episcopal 27, Interlachen 16
Hope Christian 46, Calvary Chapel 0
Hudson 38, Weeki Wachee 6
IMG Academy White 28, Delray American Heritage 0
IMG Academy-Blue 62, Jones 3
Immaculata-La Salle 42, Everglades Preparatory Academy 6
Jefferson 49, King 19
Jesuit 28, Hillsborough 7
Jupiter 34, Palm Beach Lakes 28
Jupiter Christian 25, Gateway Charter 18
Kathleen 18, George Jenkins 0
Key West 55, St. Brendan 0
Keystone Heights 68, Umatilla 13
King's Academy 30, Glades Day 27
Kissimmee Osceola 40, Olympia 14
Lake Brantley 35, Evans 27
Lake Gibson 38, Lakeland 32
Lake Highland 21, Mount Dora Christian 20
Lake Nona 37, Cypress Creek-Orlando 0
Lake Placid 28, Discovery 6
Lakeland Christian 24, Foundation Academy 21
Lakeside Christian 54, Four Corners 8
Lakewood 34, Atlantic Community 28
Land O'Lakes 58, Brooksville Central 0
Leesburg 60, Lake Weir 0
Legacy Charter 51, Oasis 7
Liberty County 48, Franklin County 7
Mainland 35, Lake Minneola 6
Marianna 20, Rutherford 7
Martin County 24, Seminole Ridge 6
Melbourne 28, St. Cloud 6
Menendez 41, Eastside 7
Merritt Island 31, Palm Bay 6
Miami Killian 40, Miami Jackson 0
Miami Northwestern 42, Belen Jesuit 14
Miami Palmetto 44, Coral Reef Senior 0
Miami Washington 34, Coral Gables 0
Middleton 22, Blake 0
Mitchell 60, Leto 0
Monarch 26, Coral Springs 0
Mosley 42, Lincoln 14
Munroe Day 19, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 9
Naples 57, Golden Gate 0
Nature Coast Tech 29, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 23
Navarre 35, Tate 14
Nease 35, Atlantic Coast 14
New Smyrna Beach 21, South Lake 7
Newsome 17, Durant 7
Niceville 41, Pace 13
North Bay Haven 38, Graceville 0
North Florida Christian 27, Taylor County 26, OT
North Florida Educational Institute 48, Cocoa Beach 0
North Miami 20, McArthur 0
Northside Christian 50, Cambridge Christian 48
Ocala Christian Academy 70, Foundation Christian 0
Ocala Forest 15, West Port 12
Ocala Trinity Catholic 14, Carrollwood Day 0
Oviedo Master's Academy 39, Windermere Prep 7
Palm Beach Central 70, Royal Palm Beach 0
Palm Beach Gardens 30, Wellington 23, OT
Palmetto 27, Manatee 9
Palmetto Ridge 17, North Port 0
Park Vista Community 51, Lake Worth 0
Pembroke Pines 34, Immokalee 27, OT
Pensacola Washington 28, Escambia 24
Pine Forest 41, Pensacola 0
Pinellas Park 14, Seminole 6
Plant City 35, Riverview 0
Pompano Beach 21, Spanish River 13
Ponte Vedra 27, First Coast 7
Port Orange Atlantic 26, Pine Ridge 24
Port St. Joe 34, Wewahitchka 0
Port St. Lucie 53, Inlet Grove 6
Providence 37, Stanton College Prep 7
Raines 31, Andrew Jackson 14
Ransom Everglades 28, Palmer Trinity 6
Ribault 27, Westside 0
Ridge Community 36, Winter Haven 26
Riverside 41, Orange Park 9
Robinson 35, Tampa Freedom 0
Rockledge 31, Bayside 7
Rocky Bayou Christian 48, St. Francis 0
Sanford Seminole 27, Flagler Palm Coast 3
Sarasota Riverview 21, Sebring 14
Satellite 44, Titusville 6
Seabreeze 14, Deltona 7, OT
Seminole Osceola 48, Parrish Community 8
Seven Rivers Christian 34, Santa Fe Catholic 28
South Broward 24, Miramar 17
South Fort Myers 21, Barron Collier 10
Southwest Florida Christian 21, Keswick Christian 6
Springstead 24, Pasco 0
Spruce Creek 48, Lake Howell 0
St. Augustine 54, Middleburg 37
St. Edward's 13, Eagle's View 12
St. Petersburg Canterbury 26, Academy at the Lakes 0
St. Petersburg Northeast 50, St. Petersburg 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Monsignor Pace 6
Stranahan 54, Hallandale 6
Sumner 41, Spoto 12
Sunlake 35, Fivay 0
Sweet Water, Ala. 39, Jay 7
TRU Prep 32, Surge Academy 0
Tampa Catholic 42, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 10
Tavares 55, Lake Buena Vista 0
Taylor 23, Bell 20
Terry Parker 14, Yulee 13
The Villages 28, East Lake 25
Treasure Coast 26, Bishop Moore 7
Trinity Christian-Deltona 7, St. Joseph Academy 6
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 53, Clearwater Academy 50, OT
Union County 28, P.K. Yonge 13
University (Orange City) 41, Lyman 0
University Christian 27, Bradford 20
Venice 49, Sarasota 13
Vero Beach 40, North Marion 15
Wakulla 10, Godby 9
Walton 34, Maclay 6
West Florida 51, Arnold 0
West Oaks 40, Young Kids In Motion 0
West Orange 49, Windermere 0
Western 44, Coral Glades 0
Westland Hialeah 12, Miami Sunset 11
Westminster Christian 13, Coral Shores 7
Wharton 28, Wiregrass Ranch 17
Wildwood 20, South Sumter 9
Winter Park 42, Orlando University 8
Wolfson 14, Christ's Church 6
Zephyrhills 34, Wesley Chapel 9
Zephyrhills Christian 58, Palm Beach Christian Prep 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Advertisement
East Lee County vs. Lely, ppd. to Sep 18th.
East River vs. Viera, ppd. to Sep 18th.
Faith Christian vs. Oak Hall, ccd.
Fort Myers vs. Cape Coral, ppd. to Oct 8th.
Hagerty vs. Timber Creek, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Jensen Beach vs. Boynton Beach, ppd.
Karr, La. vs. Plantation American Heritage, ccd.
Lafayette vs. Hilliard, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Mariner vs. Estero, ppd. to Sep 20th.
North Fort Myers vs. Ida S. Baker, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Out-of-Door Academy vs. Fort Myers Canterbury, ppd.
Piper vs. Blanche Ely, ppd.
South Dade vs. Christopher Columbus Catholic, ccd.