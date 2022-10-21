FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 9

article

Here are high school football scores for the ninth week of the regular season.

PREP FOOTBALL(equals)

Andrew Jackson 21, Baker County 14

Apopka 21, Lake Mary 17

Armwood 40, Plant City 0

Auburndale 27, Davenport 0

Baldwin 54, West Nassau County 12

Bartram Trail 21, Buchholz 6

Berkeley Prep 14, East Bay 0

Bradford 44, Dunnellon 0

Branford 49, Cedar Creek Christian 28

Cambridge Christian 27, Dixie County 6

Central Florida Christian 45, Bell Creek Academy 7

Cocoa 56, Astronaut 0

Cornerstone Charter 29, Keswick Christian 0

DeLand 50, University (Orange City) 0

Dunbar 39, East Lee County 8

East Ridge 7, West Port 6

Eau Gallie 15, Bayside 9

Edgewater 54, Horizon 0

Estero 48, Gateway 0

Eustis 48, Leesburg 12

Evangelical Christian 27, Fort Myers Canterbury 23

Fernandina Beach 27, Palatka 15

First Baptist Academy of Palm Coast 35, Lemon Bay 7

Forest Hill 13, Jupiter 9

Fort Myers 47, Palmetto Ridge 0

Fort White 32, Ridgeview 15

Glades Central 42, Suncoast 6

Hagerty 31, Orlando University 7

Haines City 31, George Jenkins 7

Hawthorne 13, North Marion 0

Heritage 42, Viera 9

Hudson 41, Windermere Prep 3

Inlet Grove 26, Hollywood Hills 14

Island Coast 16, Cape Coral 8

Jensen Beach 35, Sebastian River 0

John I. Leonard 19, Lake Worth 7

Jones 21, Wekiva 7

Keystone Heights 38, Taylor 0

Kissimmee Osceola 33, Mainland 6

Lafayette 42, Trenton 0

Lake Placid 22, Okeechobee 16

Lake Wales 69, Liberty 0

Lecanto 37, Wesley Chapel 0

Martin County 28, Vero Beach 21

Miami Sunset 40, Hialeah Gardens 10

Mount Dora 44, Tavares 20

Mount Dora Christian 50, Trinity Christian-Deltona 0

Newberry 42, P.K. Yonge 14

Niceville 49, Leon 20

North Florida Christian 38, Wakulla 35

North Fort Myers 38, Mariner 0

Northside Christian 47, Indian Rocks 7

Oakleaf 27, Madison County 21

Orlando Christian 58, West Oaks 0

Out-of-Door Academy 37, Bradenton Christian 21

Oviedo Master's Academy 52, Trinity Prep 0

Pahokee 26, Charlotte 13

Palm Bay 44, Space Coast 0

Palmer Trinity 51, Everglades Preparatory Academy 0

Providence 40, Harvest Community School 8

Riverdale 24, Ida S. Baker 10

Riverside 14, Sandalwood 0

Saint Stephen's Episcopal 35, Oasis 12

Sanford Seminole 37, Lake Brantley 7

Sebring 44, Bartow 0

Seminole Osceola 22, DeSoto County 15

Seminole Ridge 8, Park Vista Community 7

Shorecrest Prep 60, City of Life 0

Sneads 41, Franklin County 13

South Fort Myers 41, Cypress Lake 6

Spruce Creek 13, New Smyrna Beach 0

St. Augustine 58, Gainesville 0

St. John Lutheran 19, Real Life Christian 14

St. Petersburg Canterbury 34, Oasis Christian 0

St. Petersburg Catholic 46, Bishop McLaughlin 14

St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Monarch 6

Tampa Catholic 70, Robinson 35

Wellington 35, Palm Beach Lakes 0

Williston 42, Bronson 0

Winter Park 42, Colonial 0

Wolfson 56, Impact Christian 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Charlotte vs. Braden River, ccd.

Southeast vs. Sarasota, ccd.

