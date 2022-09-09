FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 3

article

Here are high school football scores for the third week of the regular season.



PREP FOOTBALL

Academy at the Lakes 35, Duval Charter 0

All Saints 38, Lake Mary Prep 0

Alonso 27, Spoto 8

Andrew Jackson 13, Fletcher 10, OT

Apopka 7, Dr. Phillips 6

Archbishop Carroll 41, Palmer Trinity 0

Aucilla Christian 46, St. Francis 0

Baldwin 28, Fernandina Beach 0

Bartow 28, Golden Gate 21, OT

Bartram Trail 17, Mainland 3

Bayside 13, Fort Pierce Central 6

Belen Jesuit 15, Fairfield Prep, Conn. 14

Berkeley Prep 40, West Port 7

Bishop Snyder 2, Riverside Christian 0

Bloomingdale 15, Durant 14

Braddock 48, Southwest Miami 6

Braden River 33, Lakewood Ranch 14

Bradford 21, Middleburg 0

Branford 39, Bell 0

Cardinal Gibbons 31, Gulliver Prep 14

Chiefland 14, Suwannee 13

Christopher Columbus Catholic 32, Jesuit 15

Clearwater Central Catholic 28, Tampa Catholic 14

Columbia 21, DeLand 16

Coral Reef Senior 34, Hialeah Gardens 8

Crystal River 30, East Ridge 0

DeSoto County 20, George Jenkins 14

Deltona 26, Matanzas 7

East Lake 49, Pinellas Park 14

Ed White 36, Englewood 13

Edgewater 26, West Orange 14

Eustis 34, Tavares 0

Evangelical Christian 34, Gateway Charter 0

Fleming Island 19, Nease 14

Fort Myers 28, Riverdale 0

Fort White 28, Keystone Heights 0

George Steinbrenner 52, Plant City 14

Gulf Coast 34, Port Charlotte 23

Hagerty 48, Winter Springs 0

Haines City 38, Celebration 7

Harmony 13, Palm Bay 12

Horizon 48, Colonial 0

Indian Rocks 35, Bell Creek Academy 0

Inlet Grove 56, BridgePrep Village Green 0

Interlachen 22, Crescent City 7

Lake Brantley 56, Palmetto Ridge 0

Lake Mary 13, Oviedo 7

Lake Minneola 30, Wekiva 27

Lakeland 39, Winter Haven 6

Land O'Lakes 38, Zephyrhills Christian 16

Largo 21, Boca Ciega 0

Legacy Charter 13, Cornerstone Charter 7

Lincoln 33, Gadsden County 0

Manatee 48, Charlotte 17

Mandarin 28, Riverside 6

Martin County 28, Jupiter 0

Miami Beach 36, Miami Ferguson 6

Miami Coral Park 34, Varela 0

Miami Sunset 29, Everglades Preparatory Academy 16

Mitchell 40, River Ridge 0

Navarre 37, Rickards 6

Niceville 35, Ft. Walton Beach 0

North Florida Christian 44, Jefferson County 0

North Marion 26, Belleview 13

Oakleaf 35, Hollis Christian 14

Ocala Vanguard 21, Dunnellon 20, OT

Orlando Christian 50, Orangewood Christian 0

Orlando Freedom 41, Lake Buena Vista 13

Orlando University 20, Oak Ridge 7

Palm Beach Central 42, Park Vista Community 7

Palm Harbor University 13, Sunlake 10

Palmetto 17, Sarasota Riverview 14, 2OT

Parrish Community 62, Bayshore 7

Plant 47, King 0

Poinciana 34, LaBelle 14

Raines 14, Sandalwood 8

Ribault 38, Stanton College Prep 7

Sanford Seminole 41, Treasure Coast 22

South Sumter 30, Wildwood 6

Southwest Florida Christian 37, Bradenton Christian 21

Springstead 28, Nature Coast Tech 0

St. Andrew's 42, West Boca Raton Community 7

St. Cloud 37, Liberty 0

St. John Neumann 57, Bishop McLaughlin 0

St. Johns Country Day 45, Real Life Christian 28

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Cocoa 14

Strawberry Crest 41, Robinson 8

Sumner 49, Jefferson 6

Sunset 29, Everglades Preparatory Academy 16

Thomas County Central, Ga. 42, Chiles 13

Timber Creek 31, East River 14

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 40, North Florida Educational Instutitute 6

Umatilla 42, Discovery 21

University Christian 33, Charlton County, Ga. 0

Vero Beach 62, Port St. Lucie 0

Walton 49, Rutherford 8

Winter Park 38, Boone 3

Yulee 35, Zarephath 0

Zephyrhills 31, Wiregrass Ranch 10



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bonita Springs vs. Cape Coral, ccd.

East Lee County vs. Island Coast, ccd.

Eastside vs. Buchholz, ppd. to Sep 10th.

Estero vs. Cypress Lake, ccd.

Gateway vs. Lemon Bay, ppd. to Sep 12th.

Mariner vs. Ida S. Baker, ccd.

South Fort Myers vs. North Fort Myers, ccd.

Space Coast vs. Holy Trinity Episcopal, ccd.

