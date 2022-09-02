FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 2

article



Here are high school football scores for the second week of the regular season.

PREP FOOTBALL

Baker County 25, Oakleaf 20

Barron Collier 35, Palmetto Ridge 8

Bayside 50, Holy Trinity Episcopal 14

Beachside 17, Fernandina Beach 13

Belleview 16, Crystal River 6

Bishop Moore 49, Gainesville 17

Bishop Verot 33, Lehigh 16

Boca Raton Christian 17, Somerset Academy Key 0

Boca Raton Community 37, Key West 0

Boone 14, Evans 6

Bozeman School 14, Liberty County 7

Bradford 35, Baldwin 0

Branford 54, Bronson 0

Buchholz 45, Sarasota Riverview 6

Cardinal Gibbons 33, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 0

Cardinal Newman 42, Delray American Heritage 0

Cedar Creek Christian 44, Halifax Academy 6

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 49, Dillard 28

Charlton County, Ga. 56, West Nassau County 12

Chipley 46, Pike Liberal Arts, Ala. 9

Clay 33, Ridgeview 22

Cocoa Beach 56, Berean Christian 0

Coral Gables 20, Miami Coral Park 6

Creekside 62, Nease 41

DeLand 40, St. Lucie Centennial 22

Dixie County 46, Trenton 0

Duval Charter 12, St. Johns Country Day 2

East Lake 17, Mitchell 6

East River 17, Orlando University 3

Ed White 26, Sandalwood 10

Edgewater 34, Don Bosco Prep, N.J. 10

Englewood 14, Menendez 7

Episcopal 29, Orange Park 28

Evangelical Christian 28, Moore Haven 15

Fleming Island 51, Rickards 20

Fletcher 30, Chiles 28

Florida 24, Ponte Vedra 13

Fort Pierce Central 31, Okeechobee 7

Gateway Charter 47, North Port 32

Goleman 48, Archbishop Carroll 10

Gulf Coast 14, Lely 0

Gulfport, Miss. 26, Escambia 15

Harvest Community School 28, Eagle's View 8

Hollywood Hills 24, Spanish River 0

Hudson 35, Gulf 16

Interlachen 14, Providence 8

Island Coast 24, Everglades 21

John Carroll Catholic 55, Glades Day 0

Lake Brantley 49, Lyman 12

Lake Mary 19, Spruce Creek 0

Lanier County, Ga. 17, Santa Fe 14

Lecanto 7, Tavares 0

Lincoln 78, Palm Beach Lakes 0

Martin County 42, Wellington 7

McArthur 33, Flanagan 6

Melbourne 29, Merritt Island 12

Merritt Island Christian 35, Lake Mary Prep 0

Miami Southridge 40, Miami Krop 0

Munroe Day 38, Leon 16

Niceville 15, Ocala Vanguard 7

North Florida Christian 21, Marianna 7

North Florida Educational Instutitute 45, Stanton College Prep 8

North Marion 35, Dunnellon 0

Northside Christian 21, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 6

Oak Hall 49, Bishop Snyder 12

Oasis Christian 54, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 22

Ocala Trinity Catholic 35, Clearwater Central Catholic 27

Ocoee 15, Wekiva 14

Old Plank Christian 47, Ocala Christian Academy 7

Out-of-Door Academy 51, Oasis 29

Oviedo 35, University (Orange City) 7

Palm Bay 21, Heritage 8

Pasco 27, Fivay 0

Sanford Seminole 28, Kissimmee Osceola 27, OT

Santaluces 22, Boynton Beach 7

Satellite 21, Viera 7

Sebastian River 42, Astronaut 0

Seven Rivers Christian 14, Cornerstone Charter 9

South Sumter 41, South Lake 0

Space Coast 46, Melbourne Central Catholic 0

St. Andrew's 57, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 7

St. Petersburg Canterbury 30, Sarasota Christian 12

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Fort Myers 0

Sumner 20, Chamberlain 0

Suwannee 41, Hamilton County 0

Tampa Catholic 72, Cypress Lake 0

Taylor County 13, Lafayette 12

Timber Creek 24, Dr. Phillips 22

Tocoi Creek 47, Matanzas 14

Union County 31, Columbia 27

Venice 12, Naples 11

Vero Beach 34, Palm Beach Gardens 0

Wakulla 37, Gadsden County 6

Walton 49, FAMU 14

West Boca Raton Community 33, Lake Worth 18

West Florida 27, Pensacola Washington 0

Westminster Academy 23, Bradenton Christian 0

Williston 42, Weeki Wachee 0

Winter Park 31, North Gwinnett, Ga. 19

Yulee 26, Titusville 21



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Frostproof vs. Hardee, ppd. to Sep 5th.

Gateway vs. Cape Coral, ppd. to Sep 5th.

Kathleen vs. Bartow, ppd. to Sep 6th.

Lakeland vs. Largo, ccd.

