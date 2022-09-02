Expand / Collapse search

FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 2

Updated 11:32PM
High School Sports
LAKE MARY, Fla. -
Here are high school football scores for the second week of the regular season.  

PREP FOOTBALL
  Baker County 25, Oakleaf 20
  Barron Collier 35, Palmetto Ridge 8
  Bayside 50, Holy Trinity Episcopal 14
  Beachside 17, Fernandina Beach 13
  Belleview 16, Crystal River 6
  Bishop Moore 49, Gainesville 17
  Bishop Verot 33, Lehigh 16
  Boca Raton Christian 17, Somerset Academy Key 0
  Boca Raton Community 37, Key West 0
  Boone 14, Evans 6
  Bozeman School 14, Liberty County 7
  Bradford 35, Baldwin 0
  Branford 54, Bronson 0
  Buchholz 45, Sarasota Riverview 6
  Cardinal Gibbons 33, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 0
  Cardinal Newman 42, Delray American Heritage 0
  Cedar Creek Christian 44, Halifax Academy 6
  Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 49, Dillard 28
  Charlton County, Ga. 56, West Nassau County 12
  Chipley 46, Pike Liberal Arts, Ala. 9
  Clay 33, Ridgeview 22
  Cocoa Beach 56, Berean Christian 0
  Coral Gables 20, Miami Coral Park 6
  Creekside 62, Nease 41
  DeLand 40, St. Lucie Centennial 22
  Dixie County 46, Trenton 0
  Duval Charter 12, St. Johns Country Day 2
  East Lake 17, Mitchell 6
  East River 17, Orlando University 3
  Ed White 26, Sandalwood 10
  Edgewater 34, Don Bosco Prep, N.J. 10
  Englewood 14, Menendez 7
  Episcopal 29, Orange Park 28
  Evangelical Christian 28, Moore Haven 15
  Fleming Island 51, Rickards 20
  Fletcher 30, Chiles 28
  Florida 24, Ponte Vedra 13
  Fort Pierce Central 31, Okeechobee 7
  Gateway Charter 47, North Port 32
  Goleman 48, Archbishop Carroll 10
  Gulf Coast 14, Lely 0
  Gulfport, Miss. 26, Escambia 15
  Harvest Community School 28, Eagle's View 8
  Hollywood Hills 24, Spanish River 0
  Hudson 35, Gulf 16
  Interlachen 14, Providence 8
  Island Coast 24, Everglades 21
  John Carroll Catholic 55, Glades Day 0
  Lake Brantley 49, Lyman 12
  Lake Mary 19, Spruce Creek 0
  Lanier County, Ga. 17, Santa Fe 14
  Lecanto 7, Tavares 0
  Lincoln 78, Palm Beach Lakes 0
  Martin County 42, Wellington 7
  McArthur 33, Flanagan 6
  Melbourne 29, Merritt Island 12
  Merritt Island Christian 35, Lake Mary Prep 0
  Miami Southridge 40, Miami Krop 0
  Munroe Day 38, Leon 16
  Niceville 15, Ocala Vanguard 7
  North Florida Christian 21, Marianna 7
  North Florida Educational Instutitute 45, Stanton College Prep 8
  North Marion 35, Dunnellon 0
  Northside Christian 21, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 6
  Oak Hall 49, Bishop Snyder 12
  Oasis Christian 54, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 22
  Ocala Trinity Catholic 35, Clearwater Central Catholic 27
  Ocoee 15, Wekiva 14
  Old Plank Christian 47, Ocala Christian Academy 7
  Out-of-Door Academy 51, Oasis 29
  Oviedo 35, University (Orange City) 7
  Palm Bay 21, Heritage 8
  Pasco 27, Fivay 0
  Sanford Seminole 28, Kissimmee Osceola 27, OT
  Santaluces 22, Boynton Beach 7
  Satellite 21, Viera 7
  Sebastian River 42, Astronaut 0
  Seven Rivers Christian 14, Cornerstone Charter 9
  South Sumter 41, South Lake 0
  Space Coast 46, Melbourne Central Catholic 0
  St. Andrew's 57, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 7
  St. Petersburg Canterbury 30, Sarasota Christian 12
  St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Fort Myers 0
  Sumner 20, Chamberlain 0
  Suwannee 41, Hamilton County 0
  Tampa Catholic 72, Cypress Lake 0
  Taylor County 13, Lafayette 12
  Timber Creek 24, Dr. Phillips 22
  Tocoi Creek 47, Matanzas 14
  Union County 31, Columbia 27
  Venice 12, Naples 11
  Vero Beach 34, Palm Beach Gardens 0
  Wakulla 37, Gadsden County 6
  Walton 49, FAMU 14
  West Boca Raton Community 33, Lake Worth 18
  West Florida 27, Pensacola Washington 0
  Westminster Academy 23, Bradenton Christian 0
  Williston 42, Weeki Wachee 0
  Winter Park 31, North Gwinnett, Ga. 19
  Yulee 26, Titusville 21


  POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
  Frostproof vs. Hardee, ppd. to Sep 5th.
  Gateway vs. Cape Coral, ppd. to Sep 5th.
  Kathleen vs. Bartow, ppd. to Sep 6th.
  Lakeland vs. Largo, ccd.
 