FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 11

Here are high school football scores for the eleventh week of the regular season.



PREP FOOTBALL

Alonso 34, Brandon 8

Archbishop McCarthy 18, Somerset Prep 14

Armwood 63, Lennard 0

Atlantic Community 49, Santaluces 7

Avon Park 46, Discovery 0

Baker 42, Vernon 0

Baker County 41, Sunlake 6

Bartram Trail 42, Mandarin 20

Bell 35, St. Francis 0

Belleview 42, Trenton 6

Benjamin 21, King's Academy 7

Berkeley Prep 62, Robinson 7

Bishop Moore 45, Kathleen 0

Bishop Verot 48, Key West 14

Bolles School 49, Buchholz 28

Booker 43, Lakewood Ranch 39

Bozeman School 36, Rutherford 32

Branford 36, Hamilton County 0

Calvary Christian-Clearwater 39, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 0

Cambridge Christian 38, Orangewood Christian 13

Cardinal Mooney 50, Bayshore 3

Chamberlain 46, Leto 8

Charlotte 48, Riverdale 7

Chipley 35, Dixie County 0

Clearwater 41, Boca Ciega 13

Clearwater Academy 26, Venice 20

Clearwater Central Catholic 63, IMG Academy White 35

Clewiston 37, Okeechobee 21

Cocoa 28, Rockledge 20

Coral Springs 21, Taravella 8

Cottondale 56, Graceville 6

Creekside 47, Ponte Vedra 22

Cypress Bay 48, South Plantation 0

DeSoto County 35, Hardee 20

Deltona 31, University (Orange City) 27

Douglas 42, Coral Glades 7

Dunbar 29, Fort Myers 27, OT

Dwyer 16, Palm Beach Lakes 0

East Bay 45, King 0

East Lake 63, Countryside 34

East Ridge 20, Tavares 8

East River 26, Oak Ridge 6

Eastside 36, Gainesville 0

Ed White 28, Baldwin 0

Edgewater 21, Boone 14

Escambia 35, Pensacola 6

Estero 35, Bonita Springs 17

Evangelical Christian 67, Community School of Naples 41

Evans 14, Lake Nona 7

Father Lopez Catholic 36, Taylor 6

First Baptist 41, Frostproof 0

First Coast 30, Andrew Jackson 16

Flagler Palm Coast 40, DeLand 28

Flanagan 8, Hallandale 0

Fleming Island 52, Orange Park 12

Fletcher 30, Atlantic Coast 0

Fort Lauderdale 22, Stranahan 15, OT

Fort Meade 31, Seffner Christian 22

Fort White 55, Santa Fe 21

Foundation Academy 27, Holy Trinity Episcopal 10

George Jenkins 34, Tenoroc 6

George Steinbrenner 49, Riverview 6

Gibbs 20, St. Petersburg 18

Golden Gate 35, Palmetto Ridge 0

Goleman 51, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0

Gulf 52, Anclote 0

Gulf Coast 24, Barron Collier 7

Harmony 44, St. Cloud 0

Hawthorne 52, Astronaut 0

Heritage 35, Bayside 13

Hernando 31, Weeki Wachee 0

Hernando Christian 38, First Coast Christian 25

Holmes County 42, Destin 3

Horizon 29, Windermere 14

Hudson 34, Fivay 14

IMG Academy-Blue 96, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 0

Jefferson County 24, Liberty County 14

John Carroll Catholic 55, Melbourne Central Catholic 0

John I. Leonard 21, Royal Palm Beach 12

Jones 35, Dr. Phillips 14

Kissimmee Osceola 28, West Orange 26

LaBelle 62, SLAM Palm Beach 6

Lafayette 43, Young Kids In Motion 6

Lake Gibson 55, Miami Beach 0

Lake Howell 26, Mount Dora 21

Lake Mary 20, Mainland 14

Lake Minneola 69, Leesburg 6

Lake Placid 40, St. John Neumann 8

Lake Region 47, Celebration 14

Lake Wales 55, Bartow 7

Lakeland 48, Lakewood 20

Land O'Lakes 51, Tarpon Springs 0

Largo 14, St. Petersburg Northeast 13

Lehigh 41, Ida S. Baker 0

Lely 20, Immokalee 17

Lemon Bay 54, North Port 6

Leon 21, New Smyrna Beach 19

Lyman 48, Gateway 7

Maclay 46, Taylor County 43

Madison County 28, Rickards 21

Manatee 9, Southeast 0

Mariner 25, Island Coast 18

Matanzas 48, Winter Springs 10

McArthur 40, Boyd Anderson 14

Melbourne 13, Eau Gallie 7

Merritt Island 28, Viera 27

Miami Edison 35, Doral Academy Charter 14

Miami Jackson 46, Miami 0

Middleburg 28, Fernandina Beach 14

Milton 56, Godby 32

Miramar 55, South Broward 7

Mitchell 42, Wesley Chapel 15

Monarch 18, Deerfield Beach 7

Monsignor Pace 34, Avant Garde 28

Mulberry 30, Parrish Community 28

Nature Coast Tech 17, Zephyrhills Christian 14

Nease 47, Tocoi Creek 17

Newsome 54, Gaither 43

Niceville 35, Navarre 14

North Fort Myers 36, Cape Coral 0

North Marion 55, Seabreeze 34

North Miami Beach 48, American 6

Northview 41, Bay 6

Oakleaf 49, Clay 14

Ocala Vanguard 29, Ocala Forest 14

Olympia 41, South Lake 20

Orlando Christian 35, Northside Christian 28

Oviedo 26, Hagerty 18

P.K. Yonge 35, Keystone Heights 22

Pahokee 46, Glades Central 14

Palm Bay 21, Sebastian River 14

Palm Beach Gardens 42, Park Vista Community 7

Palm Harbor University 27, Dunedin 6

Pasco 49, Brooksville Central 0

Pembroke Pines 33, Pompano Beach 0

Pinellas Park 45, Seminole 7

Plant City 20, Jefferson 8

Poinciana 56, Liberty 0

Port Charlotte 36, Braden River 20

Port Orange Atlantic 39, Pine Ridge 7

Providence 38, Beachside 28

Ridge Community 14, Davenport 6

River Ridge 35, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 25

Riverside 25, Ribault 14

Sandalwood 27, Spruce Creek 24

Satellite 68, Space Coast 0

Sebring 21, Fort Pierce Central 3

Seminole Osceola 35, Hollins 6

Sneads 72, Freeport 42

Somerset-Canyons 43, Forest Hill 12

South Sumter 61, Newberry 21

Southwest Florida Christian def. Keswick Christian, forfeit

Spoto 51, Tampa Freedom 0

Springstead 14, Lecanto 0

St. Andrew's 39, Pine Crest 28

St. Augustine 42, Palatka 10

Sumner 27, Middleton 14

Suncoast 21, Spanish River 14

Suwannee 10, Bradford 7

Tampa Catholic 20, Jesuit 19

Titusville 35, Crescent City 15

Tohopekaliga 27, Haines City 6

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 54, Munroe Day 21

Umatilla 41, Bronson 12

Union County 31, Walton 15

Victory Christian 24, American Collegiate 14

Wekiva 20, Apopka 14

Wellington 33, Seminole Ridge 7

West Florida 14, Gulf Breeze 7

Western 49, Plantation 22

Wewahitchka 16, Jay 10

Wharton 27, Hillsborough 7

Wildwood 62, Eustis 0

Williston 57, Chiefland 28

Windermere Prep 14, First Academy-Orlando 7

Winter Haven 14, Auburndale 6

Winter Park 34, Lake Brantley 13

Wiregrass Ranch 40, The Villages 17

Wolfson 17, Englewood 16

Yulee 35, Menendez 7

Zephyrhills 41, Dunnellon 21

SSAC Playoffs(equals)

8-Man(equals)

Class AAA(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

All Saints 41, Merritt Island Christian 0

Donahue Academy 51, Lake Mary Prep 0

Shorecrest Prep 58, Duval Charter 0

St. Petersburg Canterbury 45, Old Plank Christian 33

Class AA(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Lakeside Christian 44, St. Johns Country Day 0

Class A(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Eastland Christian School 36, Foundation Christian 7

Ocala Christian Academy 44, Real Life Christian 7

The Classical Academy of Sarasota 47, City of Life 0

11-Man(equals)

Class 5A(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Legacy Charter 34, Seven Rivers Christian 33

Saint Stephen's Episcopal 21, Out-of-Door Academy 0

Class 4A(equals)

Championship(equals)

Gateway Charter 35, Harvest Community School 14

Class 2A(equals)

Championship(equals)

Cornerstone Charter 30, Oasis 14

Atlantic Coast(equals)

Championship(equals)

Interlachen 16, Paxon 0

Consolation(equals)

Cocoa Beach 30, Stanton College Prep 26

SSAC State Championship (equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Lake Highland 49, Jupiter Christian 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Braden River vs. Sarasota, ccd.

Port Charlotte vs. Island Coast, ccd.

Sarasota Riverview vs. Charlotte, ccd.

