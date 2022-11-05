Expand / Collapse search

FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 11

Published 
High School Sports
Associated Press
article

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are high school football scores for the eleventh week of the regular season.


  PREP FOOTBALL
  Alonso 34, Brandon 8
  Archbishop McCarthy 18, Somerset Prep 14
  Armwood 63, Lennard 0
  Atlantic Community 49, Santaluces 7
  Avon Park 46, Discovery 0
  Baker 42, Vernon 0
  Baker County 41, Sunlake 6
  Bartram Trail 42, Mandarin 20
  Bell 35, St. Francis 0
  Belleview 42, Trenton 6
  Benjamin 21, King's Academy 7
  Berkeley Prep 62, Robinson 7
  Bishop Moore 45, Kathleen 0
  Bishop Verot 48, Key West 14
  Bolles School 49, Buchholz 28
  Booker 43, Lakewood Ranch 39
  Bozeman School 36, Rutherford 32
  Branford 36, Hamilton County 0
  Calvary Christian-Clearwater 39, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 0
  Cambridge Christian 38, Orangewood Christian 13
  Cardinal Mooney 50, Bayshore 3
  Chamberlain 46, Leto 8
  Charlotte 48, Riverdale 7
  Chipley 35, Dixie County 0
  Clearwater 41, Boca Ciega 13
  Clearwater Academy 26, Venice 20
  Clearwater Central Catholic 63, IMG Academy White 35
  Clewiston 37, Okeechobee 21
  Cocoa 28, Rockledge 20
  Coral Springs 21, Taravella 8
  Cottondale 56, Graceville 6
  Creekside 47, Ponte Vedra 22
  Cypress Bay 48, South Plantation 0
  DeSoto County 35, Hardee 20
  Deltona 31, University (Orange City) 27
  Douglas 42, Coral Glades 7
  Dunbar 29, Fort Myers 27, OT
  Dwyer 16, Palm Beach Lakes 0
  East Bay 45, King 0
  East Lake 63, Countryside 34
  East Ridge 20, Tavares 8
  East River 26, Oak Ridge 6
  Eastside 36, Gainesville 0
  Ed White 28, Baldwin 0
  Edgewater 21, Boone 14
  Escambia 35, Pensacola 6
  Estero 35, Bonita Springs 17
  Evangelical Christian 67, Community School of Naples 41
  Evans 14, Lake Nona 7
  Father Lopez Catholic 36, Taylor 6
  First Baptist 41, Frostproof 0
  First Coast 30, Andrew Jackson 16
  Flagler Palm Coast 40, DeLand 28
  Flanagan 8, Hallandale 0
  Fleming Island 52, Orange Park 12
  Fletcher 30, Atlantic Coast 0
  Fort Lauderdale 22, Stranahan 15, OT
  Fort Meade 31, Seffner Christian 22
  Fort White 55, Santa Fe 21
  Foundation Academy 27, Holy Trinity Episcopal 10
  George Jenkins 34, Tenoroc 6
  George Steinbrenner 49, Riverview 6
  Gibbs 20, St. Petersburg 18
  Golden Gate 35, Palmetto Ridge 0
  Goleman 51, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0
  Gulf 52, Anclote 0
  Gulf Coast 24, Barron Collier 7
  Harmony 44, St. Cloud 0
  Hawthorne 52, Astronaut 0
  Heritage 35, Bayside 13
  Hernando 31, Weeki Wachee 0
  Hernando Christian 38, First Coast Christian 25
  Holmes County 42, Destin 3
  Horizon 29, Windermere 14
  Hudson 34, Fivay 14
  IMG Academy-Blue 96, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 0
  Jefferson County 24, Liberty County 14
  John Carroll Catholic 55, Melbourne Central Catholic 0
  John I. Leonard 21, Royal Palm Beach 12
  Jones 35, Dr. Phillips 14
  Kissimmee Osceola 28, West Orange 26
  LaBelle 62, SLAM Palm Beach 6
  Lafayette 43, Young Kids In Motion 6
  Lake Gibson 55, Miami Beach 0
  Lake Howell 26, Mount Dora 21
  Lake Mary 20, Mainland 14
  Lake Minneola 69, Leesburg 6
  Lake Placid 40, St. John Neumann 8
  Lake Region 47, Celebration 14
  Lake Wales 55, Bartow 7
  Lakeland 48, Lakewood 20
  Land O'Lakes 51, Tarpon Springs 0
  Largo 14, St. Petersburg Northeast 13
  Lehigh 41, Ida S. Baker 0
  Lely 20, Immokalee 17
  Lemon Bay 54, North Port 6
  Leon 21, New Smyrna Beach 19
  Lyman 48, Gateway 7
  Maclay 46, Taylor County 43
  Madison County 28, Rickards 21
  Manatee 9, Southeast 0
  Mariner 25, Island Coast 18
  Matanzas 48, Winter Springs 10
  McArthur 40, Boyd Anderson 14
  Melbourne 13, Eau Gallie 7
  Merritt Island 28, Viera 27
  Miami Edison 35, Doral Academy Charter 14
  Miami Jackson 46, Miami 0
  Middleburg 28, Fernandina Beach 14
  Milton 56, Godby 32
  Miramar 55, South Broward 7
  Mitchell 42, Wesley Chapel 15
  Monarch 18, Deerfield Beach 7
  Monsignor Pace 34, Avant Garde 28
  Mulberry 30, Parrish Community 28
  Nature Coast Tech 17, Zephyrhills Christian 14
  Nease 47, Tocoi Creek 17
  Newsome 54, Gaither 43
  Niceville 35, Navarre 14
  North Fort Myers 36, Cape Coral 0
  North Marion 55, Seabreeze 34
  North Miami Beach 48, American 6
  Northview 41, Bay 6
  Oakleaf 49, Clay 14
  Ocala Vanguard 29, Ocala Forest 14
  Olympia 41, South Lake 20
  Orlando Christian 35, Northside Christian 28
  Oviedo 26, Hagerty 18
  P.K. Yonge 35, Keystone Heights 22
  Pahokee 46, Glades Central 14
  Palm Bay 21, Sebastian River 14
  Palm Beach Gardens 42, Park Vista Community 7
  Palm Harbor University 27, Dunedin 6
  Pasco 49, Brooksville Central 0
  Pembroke Pines 33, Pompano Beach 0
  Pinellas Park 45, Seminole 7
  Plant City 20, Jefferson 8
  Poinciana 56, Liberty 0
  Port Charlotte 36, Braden River 20
  Port Orange Atlantic 39, Pine Ridge 7
  Providence 38, Beachside 28
  Ridge Community 14, Davenport 6
  River Ridge 35, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 25
  Riverside 25, Ribault 14
  Sandalwood 27, Spruce Creek 24
  Satellite 68, Space Coast 0
  Sebring 21, Fort Pierce Central 3
  Seminole Osceola 35, Hollins 6
  Sneads 72, Freeport 42
  Somerset-Canyons 43, Forest Hill 12
  South Sumter 61, Newberry 21
  Southwest Florida Christian def. Keswick Christian, forfeit
  Spoto 51, Tampa Freedom 0
  Springstead 14, Lecanto 0
  St. Andrew's 39, Pine Crest 28
  St. Augustine 42, Palatka 10
  Sumner 27, Middleton 14
  Suncoast 21, Spanish River 14
  Suwannee 10, Bradford 7
  Tampa Catholic 20, Jesuit 19
  Titusville 35, Crescent City 15
  Tohopekaliga 27, Haines City 6
  Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 54, Munroe Day 21
  Umatilla 41, Bronson 12
  Union County 31, Walton 15
  Victory Christian 24, American Collegiate 14
  Wekiva 20, Apopka 14
  Wellington 33, Seminole Ridge 7
  West Florida 14, Gulf Breeze 7
  Western 49, Plantation 22
  Wewahitchka 16, Jay 10
  Wharton 27, Hillsborough 7
  Wildwood 62, Eustis 0
  Williston 57, Chiefland 28
  Windermere Prep 14, First Academy-Orlando 7
  Winter Haven 14, Auburndale 6
  Winter Park 34, Lake Brantley 13
  Wiregrass Ranch 40, The Villages 17
  Wolfson 17, Englewood 16
  Yulee 35, Menendez 7
  Zephyrhills 41, Dunnellon 21
  SSAC Playoffs(equals)
  8-Man(equals)
  Class AAA(equals)
  Quarterfinal(equals)
  All Saints 41, Merritt Island Christian 0
  Donahue Academy 51, Lake Mary Prep 0
  Shorecrest Prep 58, Duval Charter 0
  St. Petersburg Canterbury 45, Old Plank Christian 33
  Class AA(equals)
  Quarterfinal(equals)
  Lakeside Christian 44, St. Johns Country Day 0
  Class A(equals)
  Quarterfinal(equals)
  Eastland Christian School 36, Foundation Christian 7
  Ocala Christian Academy 44, Real Life Christian 7
  The Classical Academy of Sarasota 47, City of Life 0
  11-Man(equals)
  Class 5A(equals)
  Semifinal(equals)
  Legacy Charter 34, Seven Rivers Christian 33
  Saint Stephen's Episcopal 21, Out-of-Door Academy 0
  Class 4A(equals)
  Championship(equals)
  Gateway Charter 35, Harvest Community School 14
  Class 2A(equals)
  Championship(equals)
  Cornerstone Charter 30, Oasis 14
  Atlantic Coast(equals)
  Championship(equals)
  Interlachen 16, Paxon 0
  Consolation(equals)
  Cocoa Beach 30, Stanton College Prep 26
  SSAC State Championship (equals)
  Semifinal(equals)
  Lake Highland 49, Jupiter Christian 18
  POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
  Braden River vs. Sarasota, ccd.
  Port Charlotte vs. Island Coast, ccd.
  Sarasota Riverview vs. Charlotte, ccd.
 