FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 11
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are high school football scores for the eleventh week of the regular season.
PREP FOOTBALL
Alonso 34, Brandon 8
Archbishop McCarthy 18, Somerset Prep 14
Armwood 63, Lennard 0
Atlantic Community 49, Santaluces 7
Avon Park 46, Discovery 0
Baker 42, Vernon 0
Baker County 41, Sunlake 6
Bartram Trail 42, Mandarin 20
Bell 35, St. Francis 0
Belleview 42, Trenton 6
Benjamin 21, King's Academy 7
Berkeley Prep 62, Robinson 7
Bishop Moore 45, Kathleen 0
Bishop Verot 48, Key West 14
Bolles School 49, Buchholz 28
Booker 43, Lakewood Ranch 39
Bozeman School 36, Rutherford 32
Branford 36, Hamilton County 0
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 39, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 0
Cambridge Christian 38, Orangewood Christian 13
Cardinal Mooney 50, Bayshore 3
Chamberlain 46, Leto 8
Charlotte 48, Riverdale 7
Chipley 35, Dixie County 0
Clearwater 41, Boca Ciega 13
Clearwater Academy 26, Venice 20
Clearwater Central Catholic 63, IMG Academy White 35
Clewiston 37, Okeechobee 21
Cocoa 28, Rockledge 20
Coral Springs 21, Taravella 8
Cottondale 56, Graceville 6
Creekside 47, Ponte Vedra 22
Cypress Bay 48, South Plantation 0
DeSoto County 35, Hardee 20
Deltona 31, University (Orange City) 27
Douglas 42, Coral Glades 7
Dunbar 29, Fort Myers 27, OT
Dwyer 16, Palm Beach Lakes 0
East Bay 45, King 0
East Lake 63, Countryside 34
East Ridge 20, Tavares 8
East River 26, Oak Ridge 6
Eastside 36, Gainesville 0
Ed White 28, Baldwin 0
Edgewater 21, Boone 14
Escambia 35, Pensacola 6
Estero 35, Bonita Springs 17
Evangelical Christian 67, Community School of Naples 41
Evans 14, Lake Nona 7
Father Lopez Catholic 36, Taylor 6
First Baptist 41, Frostproof 0
First Coast 30, Andrew Jackson 16
Flagler Palm Coast 40, DeLand 28
Flanagan 8, Hallandale 0
Fleming Island 52, Orange Park 12
Fletcher 30, Atlantic Coast 0
Fort Lauderdale 22, Stranahan 15, OT
Fort Meade 31, Seffner Christian 22
Fort White 55, Santa Fe 21
Foundation Academy 27, Holy Trinity Episcopal 10
George Jenkins 34, Tenoroc 6
George Steinbrenner 49, Riverview 6
Gibbs 20, St. Petersburg 18
Golden Gate 35, Palmetto Ridge 0
Goleman 51, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0
Gulf 52, Anclote 0
Gulf Coast 24, Barron Collier 7
Harmony 44, St. Cloud 0
Hawthorne 52, Astronaut 0
Heritage 35, Bayside 13
Hernando 31, Weeki Wachee 0
Hernando Christian 38, First Coast Christian 25
Holmes County 42, Destin 3
Horizon 29, Windermere 14
Hudson 34, Fivay 14
IMG Academy-Blue 96, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 0
Jefferson County 24, Liberty County 14
John Carroll Catholic 55, Melbourne Central Catholic 0
John I. Leonard 21, Royal Palm Beach 12
Jones 35, Dr. Phillips 14
Kissimmee Osceola 28, West Orange 26
LaBelle 62, SLAM Palm Beach 6
Lafayette 43, Young Kids In Motion 6
Lake Gibson 55, Miami Beach 0
Lake Howell 26, Mount Dora 21
Lake Mary 20, Mainland 14
Lake Minneola 69, Leesburg 6
Lake Placid 40, St. John Neumann 8
Lake Region 47, Celebration 14
Lake Wales 55, Bartow 7
Lakeland 48, Lakewood 20
Land O'Lakes 51, Tarpon Springs 0
Largo 14, St. Petersburg Northeast 13
Lehigh 41, Ida S. Baker 0
Lely 20, Immokalee 17
Lemon Bay 54, North Port 6
Leon 21, New Smyrna Beach 19
Lyman 48, Gateway 7
Maclay 46, Taylor County 43
Madison County 28, Rickards 21
Manatee 9, Southeast 0
Mariner 25, Island Coast 18
Matanzas 48, Winter Springs 10
McArthur 40, Boyd Anderson 14
Melbourne 13, Eau Gallie 7
Merritt Island 28, Viera 27
Miami Edison 35, Doral Academy Charter 14
Miami Jackson 46, Miami 0
Middleburg 28, Fernandina Beach 14
Milton 56, Godby 32
Miramar 55, South Broward 7
Mitchell 42, Wesley Chapel 15
Monarch 18, Deerfield Beach 7
Monsignor Pace 34, Avant Garde 28
Mulberry 30, Parrish Community 28
Nature Coast Tech 17, Zephyrhills Christian 14
Nease 47, Tocoi Creek 17
Newsome 54, Gaither 43
Niceville 35, Navarre 14
North Fort Myers 36, Cape Coral 0
North Marion 55, Seabreeze 34
North Miami Beach 48, American 6
Northview 41, Bay 6
Oakleaf 49, Clay 14
Ocala Vanguard 29, Ocala Forest 14
Olympia 41, South Lake 20
Orlando Christian 35, Northside Christian 28
Oviedo 26, Hagerty 18
P.K. Yonge 35, Keystone Heights 22
Pahokee 46, Glades Central 14
Palm Bay 21, Sebastian River 14
Palm Beach Gardens 42, Park Vista Community 7
Palm Harbor University 27, Dunedin 6
Pasco 49, Brooksville Central 0
Pembroke Pines 33, Pompano Beach 0
Pinellas Park 45, Seminole 7
Plant City 20, Jefferson 8
Poinciana 56, Liberty 0
Port Charlotte 36, Braden River 20
Port Orange Atlantic 39, Pine Ridge 7
Providence 38, Beachside 28
Ridge Community 14, Davenport 6
River Ridge 35, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 25
Riverside 25, Ribault 14
Sandalwood 27, Spruce Creek 24
Satellite 68, Space Coast 0
Sebring 21, Fort Pierce Central 3
Seminole Osceola 35, Hollins 6
Sneads 72, Freeport 42
Somerset-Canyons 43, Forest Hill 12
South Sumter 61, Newberry 21
Southwest Florida Christian def. Keswick Christian, forfeit
Spoto 51, Tampa Freedom 0
Springstead 14, Lecanto 0
St. Andrew's 39, Pine Crest 28
St. Augustine 42, Palatka 10
Sumner 27, Middleton 14
Suncoast 21, Spanish River 14
Suwannee 10, Bradford 7
Tampa Catholic 20, Jesuit 19
Titusville 35, Crescent City 15
Tohopekaliga 27, Haines City 6
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 54, Munroe Day 21
Umatilla 41, Bronson 12
Union County 31, Walton 15
Victory Christian 24, American Collegiate 14
Wekiva 20, Apopka 14
Wellington 33, Seminole Ridge 7
West Florida 14, Gulf Breeze 7
Western 49, Plantation 22
Wewahitchka 16, Jay 10
Wharton 27, Hillsborough 7
Wildwood 62, Eustis 0
Williston 57, Chiefland 28
Windermere Prep 14, First Academy-Orlando 7
Winter Haven 14, Auburndale 6
Winter Park 34, Lake Brantley 13
Wiregrass Ranch 40, The Villages 17
Wolfson 17, Englewood 16
Yulee 35, Menendez 7
Zephyrhills 41, Dunnellon 21
SSAC Playoffs(equals)
8-Man(equals)
Class AAA(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
All Saints 41, Merritt Island Christian 0
Donahue Academy 51, Lake Mary Prep 0
Shorecrest Prep 58, Duval Charter 0
St. Petersburg Canterbury 45, Old Plank Christian 33
Class AA(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Lakeside Christian 44, St. Johns Country Day 0
Class A(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Eastland Christian School 36, Foundation Christian 7
Ocala Christian Academy 44, Real Life Christian 7
The Classical Academy of Sarasota 47, City of Life 0
11-Man(equals)
Class 5A(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Legacy Charter 34, Seven Rivers Christian 33
Saint Stephen's Episcopal 21, Out-of-Door Academy 0
Class 4A(equals)
Championship(equals)
Gateway Charter 35, Harvest Community School 14
Class 2A(equals)
Championship(equals)
Cornerstone Charter 30, Oasis 14
Atlantic Coast(equals)
Championship(equals)
Interlachen 16, Paxon 0
Consolation(equals)
Cocoa Beach 30, Stanton College Prep 26
SSAC State Championship (equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Lake Highland 49, Jupiter Christian 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Braden River vs. Sarasota, ccd.
Port Charlotte vs. Island Coast, ccd.
Sarasota Riverview vs. Charlotte, ccd.