FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 10

Here are high school football scores for the tenth week of the regular season.

PREP FOOTBALL

Andrew Jackson 21, Raines 12

Atlantic Community 43, Glades Central 0

Barron Collier 33, East Lee County 0

Bartram Trail 55, Oakleaf 20

Belleview 48, Tavares 0

Berkeley Prep 35, Clearwater 6

Bishop Verot 57, Estero 10

Boca Raton Community 48, Lake Worth 16

Boone 43, Oak Ridge 0

Boynton Beach 49, Delray American Heritage 14

Bronson 28, St. Francis 6

Calvary Christian-Clearwater 38, Dunedin 7

Charlotte 21, Ida S. Baker 3

Chiefland 41, Fort White 14

Christopher Columbus Catholic 42, Goleman 0

Columbia 45, Ridgeview 0

Deltona 69, Pine Ridge 0

Dunbar 39, South Fort Myers 12

Dwyer 20, Seminole Ridge 17

East Lake 42, Palm Harbor University 7

Eastside 28, Santa Fe 7

Eustis 49, Mount Dora 3

Evangelical Christian 57, Southwest Florida Christian 14

First Academy-Orlando 39, A'kelynn's Angels Christian 0

First Baptist 42, Community School of Naples 0

Fort Myers 40, Cypress Lake 0

Gulf Coast 27, Immokalee 21, OT

Hagerty 22, Spruce Creek 21

Heritage 35, Harmony 3

Hernando Christian 66, Cornerstone 38

IMG Academy-Blue 58, Middletown, Del. 0

Interlachen 16, Stanton College Prep 0

Jones 47, Horizon 14

King's Academy 21, Inlet Grove 7

Kissimmee Osceola 62, Tohopekaliga 7

LaBelle 61, Jordan Christian 0

Lake Brantley 47, St. Lucie Centennial 24

Lecanto 50, Citrus 0

Lehigh 35, Riverdale 0

Melbourne 49, Viera 7

Menendez 18, Matanzas 6

Mitchell 41, Sunlake 0

Naples 49, Bonita Springs 7

North Fort Myers 37, Island Coast 7

Northside Christian 34, Zephyrhills Christian 22

Ocala Christian Academy 20, St. John Lutheran 6

Ocala Forest 34, West Port 6

Ocala Trinity Catholic 51, P.K. Yonge 7

Old Plank Christian 26, St. Johns Country Day 6

Orlando Christian 62, Trinity Prep 0

Out-of-Door Academy 36, St. Edward's 14

Palm Beach Central 40, Wellington 14

Park Vista Community 21, Santaluces 18

Paxon 52, Cocoa Beach 20

Pine Crest 35, North Broward 14

Ponte Vedra 35, Nease 34, OT

Port Charlotte 56, Parrish Community 14

Rockledge 35, Eau Gallie 0

Sanford Seminole 43, Lake Mary 6

Sebring 42, Okeechobee 0

Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 49, Flanagan 0

South Plantation 29, Nova 25

St. Augustine 45, Clay 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 44, Boyd Anderson 0

Strawberry Crest 14, Plant City 6

Suwannee 22, Wakulla 14

The Villages 27, Umatilla 14

Titusville 34, Astronaut 0

Tocoi Creek 35, Keystone Heights 0

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 55, Providence 10

Vero Beach 10, Treasure Coast 7, OT

Victory Christian 40, Bishop McLaughlin 2

Windermere Prep 28, Orangewood Christian 21

Winter Park 47, Timber Creek 3

Yulee 35, West Nassau County 6

