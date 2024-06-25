Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lighting to face off in NHL preseason game in Orlando

article

The State of Florida is home to three Stanley Cup wins since 2020 – and both of the teams who made those wins happen will face off in Orlando this fall.

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning are scheduled to face off in an NHL preseason contest on Sept. 25 at the Kia Center.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning back to the Kia Center for their preseason contest against the Florida Panthers on September 25," Solar Bears President Chris Heller said in a news release. "We thank Julien BriseBois and the Lightning staff for being terrific partners and look forward to another fantastic experience hosting an NHL game."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on a date yet to be announced. If you're a Lightning, Solar Bears or Orlando Magic season ticketholder, you'll be notified of exclusive presale offers.

In last year's preseason game in Orlando, the Lightning beat the Panthers 2-0 in October.