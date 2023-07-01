Florida basketball star becomes first-round selection in the 2023 NBA Draft

article

Brice Sensabaugh went from flying under the radar much of his high school career at Lake Highland Prep, to becoming a first-round selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

"The last week has been just fast-paced. He was drafted on Thursday, and he was on the court on Monday at 10 o’clock in Utah," Brice’s father, Bryant Sensabaugh said.

Brice was picked up by the Utah Jazz as the 28th overall pick. Now he’s preparing to make his summer league debut with his new team.

The journey to this point hasn’t been easy.

"I think for Brice he’s always had to fight his way back whether it be an injury or not starting. I think that’s what built a fire in him to be where he is today because he never gave up," Bryant Sensabaugh said.

Bruce tore his meniscus his junior year of high school and missed the entire season.

But when he got back on the court, he was unstoppable.



"It was really inspiring to miss a year but to go through what he had to go through to get back. He was Mr. Basketball for the state of Florida. Best high school player in the state of Florida his senior year. It was pretty unique," Lake Highland Prep head basketball coach Ben Fratrik said.



The former Lake Highland Prep star was one of the best scorers in college basketball his freshman year at OSU.

While it may take some time to get adjusted to the NBA, Brice’s father wants him to remember why he started playing.

"Even if you’re not able to succeed today just start your career for you to be a great basketball player later. We’ve always made it a process. Trust the process, do the work," Bryant Sensabaugh said.

