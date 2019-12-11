Flores blames Dolphins' loss on more than disputed call

article

The Miami Dolphins coach who screamed and cursed and chased an official at the end of his team’s latest loss was in a more reflective mood 24 hours later.

“I get over things pretty quickly,” Brian Flores said Monday. “It’s an emotional game. It’s my anger, but it’s for the players. I’m upset for them.”

The Dolphins (3-10) lost 22-21 at the Jets on Sunday after a pass interference penalty was imposed on Miami via replay review in the final minute, negating a fourth-and-18 situation for New York.

Three plays later, the Jets kicked the winning goal.

“Say what you want about the call,” Flores said. “We didn’t make enough plays to win the game. It wasn’t just that call.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.