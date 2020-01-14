Final AP Top 25 football poll of the season has familiar look

article

The final Associated Press Top 25 of the season has a familiar look. LSU is No. 1 after winning the national championship.

Add Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama and you have seven of the preseason top 10 teams finishing in the top 10 five months later.

For the first time since 2006 every preseason top 10 team finished the season ranked. The next AP Top 25 will be released in August.

Rank Team Record Pts Pvs 1 LSU (65) 15-0 1625 1 2 Clemson 14-1 1558 3 3 Ohio State 13-1 1497 2 4 Georgia 12-2 1395 5 5 Oregon 12-2 1314 6 6 Oklahoma 12-2 1275 4 7 Florida 11-2 1250 7 8 Alabama 11-2 1198 9 9 Penn State 11-2 1080 12 10 Minnesota 11-2 962 16 11 Notre Dame 11-2 932 14 12 Baylor 11-3 929 8 13 Wisconsin 10-4 901 11 14 Auburn 9-4 703 13 15 Iowa 10-3 686 19 16 Utah 11-3 673 10 17 Memphis 12-2 553 15 18 Appalachian State 13-1 474 20 19 Michigan 9-4 437 17 20 Navy 11-2 396 21 21 Cincinnati 11-3 382 22 22 Boise State 12-2 273 18 23 Air Force 11-2 265 24 24 UCF 10-3 72 NR 25 Virginia 9-5 47 25



