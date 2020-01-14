Final AP Top 25 football poll of the season has familiar look
The final Associated Press Top 25 of the season has a familiar look. LSU is No. 1 after winning the national championship.
Add Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama and you have seven of the preseason top 10 teams finishing in the top 10 five months later.
For the first time since 2006 every preseason top 10 team finished the season ranked. The next AP Top 25 will be released in August.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1
|LSU (65)
|15-0
|1625
|1
|2
|Clemson
|14-1
|1558
|3
|3
|Ohio State
|13-1
|1497
|2
|4
|Georgia
|12-2
|1395
|5
|5
|Oregon
|12-2
|1314
|6
|6
|Oklahoma
|12-2
|1275
|4
|7
|Florida
|11-2
|1250
|7
|8
|Alabama
|11-2
|1198
|9
|9
|Penn State
|11-2
|1080
|12
|10
|Minnesota
|11-2
|962
|16
|11
|Notre Dame
|11-2
|932
|14
|12
|Baylor
|11-3
|929
|8
|13
|Wisconsin
|10-4
|901
|11
|14
|Auburn
|9-4
|703
|13
|15
|Iowa
|10-3
|686
|19
|16
|Utah
|11-3
|673
|10
|17
|Memphis
|12-2
|553
|15
|18
|Appalachian State
|13-1
|474
|20
|19
|Michigan
|9-4
|437
|17
|20
|Navy
|11-2
|396
|21
|21
|Cincinnati
|11-3
|382
|22
|22
|Boise State
|12-2
|273
|18
|23
|Air Force
|11-2
|265
|24
|24
|UCF
|10-3
|72
|NR
|25
|Virginia
|9-5
|47
|25