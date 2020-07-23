FHSAA delays start of high school fall sports to Aug. 24

article

The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors on Thursday issued a ruling to push the start of fall sports back to August 24.

This means practices won’t be allowed to begin until at least that date, with the regular seasons starting later in September or beyond.

The decision, which passed by a vote of 11-4, was a reversal of a vote earlier in the week to stick to the original calendar; however, many school districts in Central Florida and across the state have since made separate decisions to postpone summer practice. Some districts have opted out of the FHSAA playoff system entirely.

The board will convene next month to discuss guidelines on how schools will return to sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.