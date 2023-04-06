Eustis pitcher Libby Levendoski is a beast from the circle

"When I go into games, I try not to worry about my stats. I try to focus on one batter at a time, one pitch at a time," Levendoski said.

She may not focus on her personal stats. But her pitching is partly why Eustis is a good team.

On Thursday, she threw a no-hitter in a win over Cooper City during the Roger Jones Kissimmee Klassic.

Not a first for the senior stud, but still a big feat.

"When she’s on the mound, I know it’s game time. Sometimes when she calls time out, and she tells me ‘I got it. I have 100% trust in her, and I think she believes in me as well, as a coach," Eustis head coach Brittany Beall said.

Leendoski says she’s looking forward to these next couple of months as she wraps up her high school softball career at Eustis. In June, she’s heading to West Point Academy, where she’ll begin six-week cadet training.

Levendoski says attending West Point will give her the best of both worlds.

She’ll get to serve the country and play Division I softball.

"Not only do I have to worry about softball and school. But I’m also training to be a soldier all at once. So I’m working on three things at once up there," Levendoski said. "I’m really excited for it because I know it’s going to make me a better person."

There are big things ahead for Levendoski.

But right now she’s giving her all for her teammates in her final high school season.