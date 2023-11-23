UCF football player stunned by Thanksgiving reunion surprise from Dunkin': 'This is the last thing I expected'

The age-old story of college football players being sidelined from Thanksgiving travel just got a heartwarming rewrite.

Dunkin' stepped in this time, arranging an unexpected reunion for unsuspecting UCF football player Marcellus Marshall and his family.

It all went down Wednesday. The coffee giant welcomed the offensive lineman's family at Orlando International Airport and brought them to UCF for an exciting surprise. They flew in all the way from Morgantown, West Virginia, and Dunkin' is footing the bill for the family's travel and stay.

Not only will Marshall get to spend Thanksgiving with his family, but they'll also cheer him on at Saturday's game at FBC Mortgage Stadium before heading back home.

Photo: Dunkin'

"It's usually a couple of us that get to come at a time, so this is really awesome," mom Amy Golden said at the airport, alongside Marcellus' sisters Kennedy, Gabrianna and Keyira, and his girlfriend, Caroline.

Photo: Dunkin'

On Wednesday afternoon as Marshall and the team were getting out of meetings for the day, there was a huge surprise waiting for him around the corner. As Marshall walked through the Wayne Densch Sports Center at UCF, he was shocked, to say the least, that there were a few more familiar faces in the building.

Photo: Dunkin'

"This is the last thing I expected when I walked out of the door. But it truly is a blessing," Marshall said. "It's one of those things that as a college athlete, we struggle with that sometimes. Like, not being able to go home all the time, so this is an amazing opportunity to be able to spend a couple extra days with them leading up to this game.

"Family time is really important for me so it's really nice I get the opportunity and I really appreciate (Dunkin') for doing this."

Photo: Dunkin'

The reunion was part of Dunkin's "Home for the Holidays" campaign. They're helping folks who can't be with family for the holidays.

Photo: Dunkin'

Marshall, a transfer from Kent State, was nominated by his teammates and coaches for the awesome surprise. Offensive line coach Herb Hand said the junior has been a huge get for the Knights.

Photo: Dunkin'

"He is not only a great player, but he is an awesome teammate. His ‘whatever-it-takes’ attitude is a direct reflection of the lessons he has been taught by his mom. She is a rock star as a parent and has been instrumental in raising Marcellus with impeccable character," Hand said. "We are thankful that Dunkin' can help bring Marcellus' family ‘Home for the Holidays' to Orlando and UCF."

UCF hosts Houston at noon on Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Should the Knights get the win, they'll become bowl eligible and clinch a 6-6 record in their inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.