Duke-Florida State basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

Hours after No. 20 Duke said coach Mike Krzyzewski would sit out Saturday against No. 18 Florida State on Saturday after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the game was postponed because of coronavirus issues at Florida State.

Duke said the COVID-19-positive person who came into contact with Coach K was not in the Blue Devils’ travel party. Krzyzewski did not travel with the team to Tallahassee.

The Atlantic Coast Conference said the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State program.