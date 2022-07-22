Dr. Phillips High School to host Women's Tackle Football League Championship

The Women's Tackle Football League is capping its season with a championship game at Dr. Phillip's High School on July 30.

Two teams are vying for the ultimate prize.

"They will be having a battle to see who is going to be the league’s champion," Women's Tackle Football League vice president Rhonda Alford told FOX 35.

The title game features the River City Sting from Virginia and the West Palm Beach Coyotes.

Don't think just because they're women it's going to be a watered-down football game.

"These are adult women, fully padded, full contact football," Alford." Generally, it’s your same full contact, full speed, hard-hitting, deep balls to the end zone plays.

So, that means 11-on-11 full-contact football, and this league mostly follows NCAA rules.

The weekend features a full slate of activities and events.

Along with Saturday's championship game, there's a skills competition and an all-star game on Sunday.

"I want to see this grow. A lot of women, a lot of people in general don’t know that there are women athletes out here playing full contact football," Alford said.

The Dr. Phillips flag football team will hit the field for competition before the championship game on Saturday.