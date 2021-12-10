Dr. Phillips basketball team seeing success

This year, all eyes are on the Dr. Phillips boy’s basketball team.

"For us to win the championship, DP has always been known for football and never really basketball. For us to win it was really nice to bring to the school," senior Ernest Udeh Jr. said.

The Panthers came into the awesome ranked nationally and are a favorite to repeat as state champs.

"We got to make sure to prepare for it. Just knowing everyone’s going to give us their best shot," senior Denzel Aberdeen said.

Dr. Phillips has one of the more talented rosters in the area. Big man, Udeh Jr., signed to play at Kansas. Riley Kugel is heading to Mississippi State and Denzel Aberdeen will stay in state with the Gators.

"The connection is just there. We’re always clicking, every time we’re with each other," Kugel said.

Udeh, Kugel and Aberdeen are inseparable. Aside from being teammates at Dr. Phillips, they also play travel ball together during the season.

"It’s always great when you get to play the game you love with people that you really care about and being able to basically do it all year round," Udeh said.

With Dr. Phillip’s core players back, the Panthers are focused on making this year even better than last.

"It’s super important that we win early, and we just continue to get better. We obviously want to win a state championship this year. We have to get better in order for us to do that," head coach Ben Witherspoon said.

Dr. Phillips is currently 3-1 on the season. Their next game is Saturday.

