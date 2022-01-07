Disney Marathon runner to raise money for AT Children’s Project

When Scott Brady gets tired of running, he remembers his why.

"It’s difficult, but it’s fulfilling," Scott said. "I’ve always wanted to run for a charity."

This is Brady’s second time competing in the Disney Marathon weekend races. But this year, he’s doing it as part of Team Jared Digby, which raises money for the A-T Children’s Project.

Jared Digby was a young man who lived with ataxia telangiectasia. It’s a rare disorder that affects the nervous and immune systems.

Jared started competing in the Disney races in 2004, up until he died eight years later.

"He made me promise that we would keep ongoing for all the other kids and that I would not let everything I had learned from having him be for nothing," Jared’s mother, Pamela Digby said.

Team Jaredusually fields a team of about 10 to 15 participants. But this year, only one made it.

"For me to be able to kind of pick up the slack if you will be able to still carry that message forward and raise awareness, even though I’m the only one here is really special," Brady said.

Pamela Digby wasn’t able to make it to Orlando this time, but she’s happy she’s continuing Jared’s legacy.

"To him, when we went to Disney every year, it meant hope. It meant we were doing something to make a difference and he told me that as an adult," Pamela Digby said.

This year ‘Team Jared’ was able to raise about $17,000 for the A-T Children’s Project. The non-profit hopes to find a cure for the disease one day.

If you’d like to donate, visit here.

