A collegiate golf team, taking part in the NCAA Championship, was shocked at the way their luggage and clubs were handled onboard a Delta flight, and it was all caught on video.

The East Tennessee State University men’s golf team recorded the footage on May 21 at San Diego International Airport in California.

"They were just on the plane looking out the window, and they saw their bags being unpacked," Athletic Director Richard Sander told FOX Television Stations.

The video showed a crew member casually, and seemingly recklessly, tossing their golf clubs on the ground before another crew member picked them up and loaded them. You can hear passengers laughing in shock as the video continues.

The East Tennessee State University men’s golf team. (Crteidt: the East Tennessee State University)

"Nice of @Delta to handle our clubs with such care," the team posted on social media along with the video.

"I think it's kind of, you know, shocking," Sander continued. "I guess my initial reaction was I hope none of the guys had any of their clubs broken."

"Those clubs are pretty important to those guys," Sander added. A quick Google search showed a set of golf clubs can cost more than $1,000.

Sander said he and the team were worried about their clubs being damaged.

The team practiced with their clubs on Wednesday and everything seemed fine. However, some team members said parts of their luggage were damaged.

Sander said Delta apologized for the way the team's luggage was handled and is working with the university to make it right. FOX Television Stations has also reached out to the airline for comment.

As for the team, they are getting ready for the tournament and are currently playing at La Costa Golf Course in Carlsbad, California.

