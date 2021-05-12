Deal to purchase Orlando City Soccer Club underway

article

It's official.

Negotiations are in development for the sale of Orlando City Soccer Club.

Majority owner Flavio Augusto da Silva released this statement on Wednesday:

"After eight years, a new chapter has opened for Orlando City SC, as I announce today that we are in advanced negotiations with the Wilf family to purchase Orlando City SC of MLS, the Orlando Pride of the NWSL and our related soccer assets. With their passion for the sport and Orlando’s two teams that are in position to compete for trophies, I am confident that the Wilf family will continue to push Orlando City SC to new heights and lead the Club into this next phase, both on and off the field."

"As I look back, I am proud of all we have accomplished during my tenure as majority owner. On March 8, 2015, we reached the first of many milestones we set for ourselves, with 62,510 fans making history and introducing Major League Soccer to Orlando City SC. A year later, we brought women’s soccer to Central Florida in front of another record-setting crowd."

Exploria Stadium, located in downtown Orlando, has been home to The Lions and hosted some of the game's biggest international events.

The acquisition is expected to be finalized over the coming months.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for details.