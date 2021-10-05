Celtics edge Orlando Magic in 1st preseason game, 98-97

article

Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and Jayson Tatum scored 18 in Boston before Romeo Langford made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left. Brown logged 26 minutes and Tatum 25 for new coach Ime Udoka.

Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft, buried the preseason's first `logo 3' with time winding down in the shot clock to give the Magic a 41-35 lead with 4:32 before halftime.

The rookie out of Gonzaga finished with nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Cole Anthony and Moritz Wagner each scored 16 points for Orlando. Mo Bamba had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Magic will play in New Orleans on Wednesday night. Orlando hosts its first preseason game at Amway Center on Sunday, October 10 vs. San Antonio. Tip-off is 6 p.m.

