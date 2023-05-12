Camping World Stadium canopy in the works as Florida Citrus Sports makes pitch for tourist dollars

article

There’s $300 million in tax dollars coming to Central Florida, and a lot of groups are trying to get their hands on that money. And that includes Florida Citrus Sports, which is hoping to use some of that money to finally finish off Camping World Stadium.

"I think when you have the best facilities, you’re going to attract the best events. And the one thing that you can say unequivocally is that these events do bring extra exposure," Sports Business Director at Washington University in St. Louis, Dr. Patrick Rishe told FOX 35.

The 65,000-seat stadium got millions of dollars in upgrades just before COVID hit. But it’s going to take a lot of money, about $800 million to complete renovations.

Still, there’s a demand to finish the stadium. Orlando already has bowl games, in addition to major events like the upcoming soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus coming up in August, plus concerts and even wrestling events.

"If you want to attract, whether it’s a final four, whether its bigger bowl games in the future. I think that’s when you have to start thinking about what’s the economics and the cost-benefit analysis," Dr. Rishe said.

Another group that might go after this pool of money is the Orlando City Baseball Dreamers team, who are hoping to lure a new Major League Baseball franchise, the Orlando Dreamers, to Central Florida with the construction of a $1.7 billion stadium. They unveiled their updated designs for a baseball complex that is like nothing ever seen before.

"This market is expanding rapidly and growing in all four directions. They tell us 1000 people a day are moving to Central Florida. That doesn’t take into account that this year there will be 80 million visitors," Pat Williams said.

More than 50 groups will ask county leaders for a share of that money. So it’ll be a while before we know who’s getting the cash.