Buzz surrounds West Orange wide receiver Jayden Gibson

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding West Orange this season. A big reason is because of senior wide receiver Jayden Gibson.

A year ago, he was almost unknown. Now he’s on the radar of some big-time scouts.

"When the big moments are on when the lights are on when the cameras are out – that’s when I perform," Gibson told FOX 35 Sports.

"He’s reaping the benefits of what goes into a hard, great work ethic and a great job in the offseason," West Orange head coach Mike Granado said.

Gibson’s part of a West Orange offense that exploded for 48 points a week ago against East River.

"Having a guy like Jayden out there that I can throw the ball to, that’s amazing to have. Not many people get to say they’re playing with the number 1 wide receiver in Florida," quarterback Tyler Huff said.

It doesn’t hurt having running back Terrel Walden in the mix too.

"Having him back there with me blocking. Obviously toting the rock. That’s what makes the game fun," Huff said.

Lighting up the scoreboard might not come as easy against Apopka.

"We’re going to see a hard-fought game. We’re going to see two great defenses. They were very similar. They weren’t high scoring affairs because they’re coached up really well," Ganado said.

Receiver Jayden Gibson says his college list is down to eight. Florida, Miami, and Georgia are among those schools.

