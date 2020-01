The Orlando Magic hit the practice floor Tuesday after a solid win Monday night over the Nets at Amway Center.

Markelle Fultz led the way, with a career-high 25 points. DJ Augustin continued his strong play, and after practice made a trip to AdventHealth Hospital for Children in Orlando, where he visited with patients, played games and handed out teddy bears. FOX 35 Sports anchor Evan Fitzgerald was on hand for it all and has the story.