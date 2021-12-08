'Buster' helps Merritt Island prepare for state championship appearance

During practice, Kevin Beal, affectionately known as Buster, is the glue that literally keeps things together.

"When I was a player here, it was ‘Hey Buster, what’s going on?’ Now I come to practice and say ‘Hey Buster, you have those balls pumped up?’" Merritt Island offensive coordinator Tyler Murray said.

Hours before the first whistle blows at practice, Buster is doing laundry, filling water buckets and organizing jerseys. It’s his labor of love.

"I like being around all of them," Beal said.

Buster attended Merritt Island High School. Soon after graduation, he started working as a manager for all the sports teams.

"He loves what he does, and he’s very passionate about it. It wears off on the players, which really makes us love it more," senior center Bryson Davis said.

Prepping for practices is fun, but there’s nothing Buster loves more than game days.

"His pregame videos. Every team we play, he comes out here, puts on a jersey, pads, and he shoots a video. Those help us win every game," Davis said.He leads the Mustangs to the field at every game.

Buster will get to do so for the final time this season at the state championship game next week.

"He and we deserve this so much. He’s just put in so much time. Just so deserving," senior quarterback and kicker Brady Denaburg said.

Buster may not suit up in a jersey, throw or catch footballs, but he is the heart and soul of this Merritt Island team.

