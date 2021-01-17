Expand / Collapse search

Brady, Bucs, end playoffs for Saints, Brees, 30-20

Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tom Brady's best game in three tries against New Orleans has the Buccaneers moving on in the NFL playoffs and Saints quarterback Drew Brees headed home -- perhaps for good.

Brady and the Bucs' offense turned three of the Saints' four turnovers, which included three Brees interceptions, into touchdowns, and Tampa Bay beat New Orleans 30-20 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Two touchdowns came on short passes to Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette. Brady also scored on a 1-yard run. The Bucs advanced to the NFC championship game in Green Bay.