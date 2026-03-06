State Road 516 construction: Work progressing on road to connect State Road 429 and U.S. 27

The Brief CFX is building a 4.4-mile State Road 516 corridor to connect Lake and Orange counties. The project includes a wildlife tunnel, multi-use trail, and an electric vehicle infrastructure pilot. SR 516 aims to improve mobility, support growth, and enhance emergency and active transportation access.



Central Florida Expressway crews have reached a major milestone on the $546 million Lake-Orange Expressway, a 4.5-mile road connecting US 27 to State Road 429 and linking Orange and Lake counties.

Workers have completed a significant span of elevated highway as part of the new State Road 516. Officials say drivers on State Road 429 can expect nightly detours in the coming months while construction continues.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is constructing State Road 516 to support planned commercial, residential, educational, and medical developments between State Road 429 and U.S. 27.

The project, in planning since 2019, is being built in three segments and will include a wildlife tunnel to protect the Florida Wildlife Corridor, as well as a new multi-use trail that will link to the Florida Coast-to-Coast Trail system, Horizon West Town Center, and the new Valencia College campus.

Officials said SR 516 aims to improve east-west connectivity, regional mobility, and travel times; support economic development and job creation; expand active transportation options; and enhance emergency evacuation access while preserving Florida-native landscaping. Click here for the full-size profile map of the project (PDF)