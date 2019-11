article

Kerry Blackshear had 20 points to lift Florida to a 78-58 win over Miami as the Gators advanced to the Charleston Classic championship game. Blackshear has a chance to win the title here for a second straight season after playing last season with the 2018 champions in Virginia Tech. The loss ended Miami's perfect 8-0 mark in Charleston tournament games. The Hurricanes are the events' only two-time champs.