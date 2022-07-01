Bills receiver, former Seminole High and Knights standout Gabe Davis working out at UCF

article

The last time football fans saw Gabe Davis, he erupted for an NFL Playoff record four touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs in his team's divisional-round loss.

"That's what I’ve been working for all these years, the sacrifice and the discipline and commitment to this game to be able to do something extraordinary like that," Davis said.

On Thursday, the former Seminole High School and UCF standout was putting in work alongside Bills teammate Isaiah Hodgins and Green Bay Packers receiver, and Southwest Florida native, Sammy Watkins.

"Really we just talk about now and how we’re happy to train together and learn from each other. Sammy’s a great person and playing with one of the best quarterbacks," Davis said.

Davis gets to catch passes from one of the league's best quarterbacks too, in Josh Allen.

As Davis enters his third year in the NFL, he's transitioning to fill the team's number two wide receiver role.

"You got to know your role and play your role to the best of your ability. Whenever your number’s called, you’ve got to go out there and execute," Davis said.