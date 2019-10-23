Expand / Collapse search

Amazon Alexa predicts Nationals will win 2019 World Series

By Gabrielle Moreira
World Series
Amazon Alexa predicts the Washington Nationals will win the World Series despite the Houston Astros favoring.

LOS ANGELES - Houston Astros fans might want to stay away from asking Amazon’s Alexa about her World Series predictions because she’s calling for a Washington Nationals win.

The virtual assistant, which is featured on several Amazon-owned devices, was asked who she believes will win the 2019 series.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer tweeted out a video of his Echo device with Alexa’s full prediction.

While she says the Astros are favored statistically, she believes the Nationals are “peaking at the perfect time.”

“My prediction: I’m picking my home away from home-based team, the Washington Nationals. All righty, play ball!” Alexa said.

The Nationals lead the World Series 1-0. Game 2 starts Wednesday at 5:07 p.m. PST.