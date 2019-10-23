Amazon Alexa predicts Nationals will win 2019 World Series

Houston Astros fans might want to stay away from asking Amazon’s Alexa about her World Series predictions because she’s calling for a Washington Nationals win.

The virtual assistant, which is featured on several Amazon-owned devices, was asked who she believes will win the 2019 series.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer tweeted out a video of his Echo device with Alexa’s full prediction.

While she says the Astros are favored statistically, she believes the Nationals are “peaking at the perfect time.”

“My prediction: I’m picking my home away from home-based team, the Washington Nationals. All righty, play ball!” Alexa said.

The Nationals lead the World Series 1-0. Game 2 starts Wednesday at 5:07 p.m. PST.