Staying Healthy Over the Holidays: Sponsored Advertising by AdventHealth
SPONSORED CONTENT
This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.
Sponsored by AdventHealth
article
Dr. Carlos Romano, an Internal Medicine Physician with AdventHealth Medical Group, will speak on Good Day Orlando on Monday.
The doctor will discuss how to stay healthy over the holidays.
For more information about AdventHealth, click here.
Advertisement
SPONSORED CONTENT
This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.