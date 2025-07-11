Florida preschool teacher arrested after video shows her pulling 3-year-old's arm, hair: police

The Brief A Volusia County preschool teacher, Zayda Bayala, was arrested for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old girl. The incident, captured on surveillance video, reportedly showed Bayala pulling the child’s hair and grabbing her arm. She has been charged with child abuse and was dismissed from her position at Emmaus Lutheran Preschool.



A Volusia County preschool teacher was arrested Friday on a felony child abuse charge involving a 3-year-old girl, police said.

The alleged incident took place in June at Emmaus Lutheran Preschool in Orange City, according to authorities.

Surveillance video reportedly captured the abuse, and the employee — 58-year-old Zayda Bayala — has since been dismissed from the preschool.

What we know:

The Orange City Police Department launched a criminal investigation on July 7 after receiving a complaint from the child’s mother. She told police her daughter said Bayala had pulled her hair and arm.

Investigators said the mother initially did not report the allegation but later came forward after her daughter repeatedly expressed fear about returning to school during the week of July 4 and described Bayala as "mean."

Authorities said the mother reported her concerns to the preschool’s director, who immediately reviewed the surveillance footage.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Booking photo of Zayda Bayala (Credit: Volusia County jail)

Surveillance video from June 27 reportedly showed Bayala aggressively approaching the young girl, grabbing her arm twice, and later pulling her by the hair, causing her to fall as she tried to move away, police said.

Authorities noted that the child appeared visibly distressed in the footage.

Based on the video evidence, officers obtained a warrant for Bayala’s arrest on a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

She was taken into custody at her home on Friday morning and booked into the Volusia County Jail.

Police said Bayala has been relieved of her duties at the preschool, and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) has been notified.

What's next:

Bayala has a court appearance set for Saturday at 8:30 a.m., according to Volusia County court records.