Clearwater Marine Aquarium rescues 4 rare rough-toothed dolphins

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) has welcomed four rare female rough-toothed dolphins into its care.

The dolphins will be part of the aquarium's resident population and contribute to their educational mission.

What we know:

CMA is currently the only aquarium in the United States that cares for rough-toothed dolphins.

Four rare female rough-toothed dolphins — Doris, Kitana, Dagny and Wren — were recently brought to the Clearwater aquarium by CMA, with the help of Gulf World, who worked collaboratively to relocate marine mammals. The dolphins have been deemed non-releasable by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) after stranding and are not able to be released back into the wild.

CMA’s animal care team first ensured the dolphins were stable for transport and prepared for their transfer to Clearwater. The four dolphins are estimated to be 28, 18, 10 and 5 years of age.

What they're saying:

CMA leaders said they are committed to their mission to rescue marine life.

"Rescue comes in many forms, and we remain steadfast in our mission to provide exceptional care for all marine animals at CMA," the CMA animal care team said.

What's next:

CMA leaders said the dolphins will be under observation and evaluation as they adjust to their new environment. CMA’s veterinary and animal care teams will monitor the health and behavior of the four dolphins to ensure their well-being and successful acclimation.

Once the dolphins have successfully acclimated, CMA will announce next steps, including an introduction to the other resident dolphins.

The addition of these dolphins will bring CMA’s total cetacean population to nine dolphins, which guests will see when they visit the Ruth & J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex.

The CMA is located at 249 Windward Passage in Clearwater, Florida.

What you can do:

Those who wish to help support the dolphin's care can do so by visiting the CMA or by making a donation at the link here.