Officials with the Orlando Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in helping to find a 76-year-old man.

Police said Edgal Tomas Jusino Lugo was last seen on July 5, leaving the Orlando Union Rescue Mission.

Officials said Edgal has a cognitive condition that may affect him in finding a safe location.

Anyone with information on Lugo's whereabouts is urged to call OPD.