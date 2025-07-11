Small plane makes emergency landing on U.S. 1, enters ditch in St. Johns County: Officials
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 1 before then entering a ditch on the side of the roadway on Friday afternoon in St. Johns County, officials say.
What we know:
Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the incident took place around 3:25 p.m. Friday on U.S. 1 at Island Landing Drive.
Officials said a small plane attempted to make an emergency landing at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport. The pilot, a 45-year-old man, landed on U.S. 1 and then entered the ditch on the right side of the roadway.
Troopers said no injuries were reported during the incident.
What we don't know:
At this time, investigators are unsure what caused the pilot to attempt to make the emergency landing.
What's next:
Authorities said the right lane of U.S. 1 southbound is closed for the removal of the aircraft.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and is investigating the cause of the collision.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) in a press release on July 11, 2025.