Youth sports programs suspended in Orange County over COVID worries

Orange County has suspended its youth sports league due to the resurgence of the coronavirus. This includes practices and games. Mayor Jerry Demings said this impacts roughly 1,100 children.

The county's recreation centers will now operate at a limited capacity. Demings said many of the children who take part in these programs are under the age of 11 and are not protected against COVID-19. Since Monday, 17 have died in the county from the coronavirus.

"We're working hard to get the vaccine into the arms of our residents. When I hear 1,442 people have died of the coronavirus in our community, that should be significant to you," Demings said.

As of Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the Florida Department of Health is reporting that Orange County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate is 20.07 percent. Additional County statistics include:

CDC level of community transmission: HIGH

Eligible residents (12+) who have one vaccine dose: 65.14 percent

The single-day positivity rate for Wednesday, August 11, 2021: 20.41 percent

Total positive cases for Orange County residents: 183,330

Total deaths in Orange County: 1,442

UPCOMING VACCINATION OPPORTUNITIES

The #IGotMyShot mobile vaccination trailer continues to visit neighborhoods and businesses through Friday of this week. Sites for Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15 have been canceled due to potential severe weather. For future schedules or for more information about the #IGotMyShot campaign, visit ocfl.net/IGotMyShot.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

Orlando Police Department, 1250 W. South Street, Orlando, FL 32805 from 9-11:30 a.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

FAMU Law School, 201 Beggs Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801 from 4-7 p.m.

The mobile vaccination trailer will now administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only, and will no longer provide the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

For additional COVID-19 vaccine locations, please visit ocfl.net/VaccineSites .

VACCINATIONS AT CAMPING WORLD STADIUM

As a reminder, Camping World Stadium will administer the Pfizer or one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Residents who have already received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a different location can receive their second dose at Camping World Stadium. Additionally, COVID-19 testing is NOT available at this site.

Camping World Stadium1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reachedNo appointments are needed, only four (4) persons per vehicle

For additional COVID-19 vaccination locations, please visit ocfl.net/Vaccine .

ORANGE COUNTY HEALTH SERVICES COVID-19 TESTING SITES

Orange County Health Services continues to offer free testing at three drive-thru testing sites across the County. Residents interested in getting a COVID-19 test are urged to arrive early to ensure they can be accommodated before the sites close. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccinations are NOT available at these sites.

Former site of Clarcona Elementary School 3607 Damon Rd, Apopka, FL 32703Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reachedNo walk-ups, only four (4) persons per vehicle

Barnett Park 4801 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reachedNo walk-ups, only four (4) persons per vehicle

Econ Soccer Complex8035 Yates Road, Orlando 32807Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reachedNo walk-ups, only four (4) persons per vehicle

For additional COVID-19 testing locations, please visit ocfl.net/Testing .

EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE

In partnership with the Orange County Library System, Orange County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will host in-person "office hours" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at select library branches across the County for the remainder of August. Staff will be available during these hours to answer questions and to assist applicants applying for the program.

South Trail Branch–Tuesdays, August 17, 244600 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando FL 32839

South Creek Branch– Wednesdays, August 18, 251702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando FL 32837

Fairview Shores Branch– Thursdays, August 19, 26902 Lee Road, Suite 26 Orlando FL 32810

Chickasaw Branch– Fridays, August 13, 20, 27870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando FL 32825

It is important for applicants to know that staff will not be able to fill out their applications for them. The applicant will still need to use the library computer to apply. Applicants must also bring all required documents for the program with them.

