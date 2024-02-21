Your vintage Disney VHS movie tapes could be worth thousands of dollars

If you have Disney VHS tapes boxed or laying around the house, listen up! Some people are selling them for thousands of dollars online.

Some movies like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Cinderella and many more are being listed for a good chunk of change.

"Beauty and the Beast, I saw it on Ebay for $35,000," Disney expert Michelle Atwood told FOX 35.

Atwood said she believes collectors will, in fact, pay the big bucks for VHS tapes on auction sites.

"There are some collectors out there will get whatever they can and they will hang on to it," she said.

It’s an idea Atwood said was inspired by the Disney Vault, a marketing device to withhold their most profitable films.

"It caused a frenzy for people, ‘Like OMG, I am never going to get this movie again if it doesn’t go back in the vault,’ and they did this for years because it created his fear of missing out," Atwood said.

But not everyone is convinced the tapes are selling for high prices.

Founder and host of WDW Radio Lou Mongello said just because they’re listed for that price, doesn’t mean people are actually buying them.

"Parents will sometimes go rummaging through their kids' closet or attic thinking they have a high treasure trove or value – but that’s not the case," Mongello said.

Mongello said unless there’s something extra unique about your tape, he suggests to not waste your time trying to sell it.

"If a video tape is super rare for one reason or another or out of print, you’re paying for the signature, but the video tape doesn’t have value," he said.