Grab your passport, EPCOT's International Flower and Garden Festival kicks off this month

Frozen desert violet lemonade, chicken and waffles, and grilled lobster tail are just a fraction of what guests can expect for this year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

Beginning on February 28 until May 27, EPCOT will look like a flower-filled adventure offering dozens of carefully crafted bites, drinks, and deserts all through the park. The only thing needed? A festival passport.

The event will feature 20 outdoor kitchens and over 60 new items guests can indulge in. The flavors capture cuisines that you'd find in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, southern U.S., and more.

Once you get your festival passport, you can enter the garden graze which features eight bites from some of the outdoor kitchens. Each bite grants you a passport stamp. Once you receive five passport stamps – you get an exclusive treat from the Pineapple Promenade.

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Menu Items

The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Chicken and Waffles: Crispy chicken and a honey sweet cornbread waffle with whipped honey butter and spicy honey | Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Beverages:

Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze with Streusel (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Copperpoint Brewing Co. Bee’s Squeeze Blonde Ale (New)

Florida Orange Groves Winery Orange Blossom Honey Wine

Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze with blueberry vodka and streusel

Pineapple Promenade

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Spicy Hot Dog with pineapple chutney and plantain chips | Credit: Disney Park Blogs

Food Items:

Spicy Hot Dog with pineapple chutney and plantain chips

DOLE Whip (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade (Non-alcoholic beverage)

DOLE Whip with Fanta (Non-alcoholic beverage)

3 Daughters Brewing Tropical Hefe

Copperpoint Brewing Co. Tropical Hibiscus Blonde Ale (New)

Wicked Weed Brewing Perni Haze Hazy IPA (New)

Playalinda Brewing Company Violet Lemonade Ale

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine

DOLE Whip topped with Sōmrus Mango Cream Liqueur

Pineapple Beer Flight

A full list of food and drinks available can be found here.