You can ride SunRail for free this Saturday in Orlando

With a plethora of holiday events happening this weekend in Orlando, the city is bringing all the Christmas cheer.

You can ride SunRail for free on Saturday, December 23 between 3 p.m. and 12:39 a.m.

The initiative is sponsored by the Orlando Downtown Development Board.

Several shows are on the calendar for this weekend including the Holiday Drone Show, Merry Market, and the Wonderland Christmas Tree Show at Lake Eola.

The Nutcracker will also be performed by the Orlando Ballet at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

